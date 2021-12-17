83% of Spaniards affirm that a good appearance influences their physical and emotional well-being

MADRID, 17 (CHANCE)

Does our appearance influence the way we relate to those around us? How does our perception of our image affect trust? The Consumer Beauty Insights survey, promoted by Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, indicates that 95% of Spaniards would change something about their physique and 83% agree that having a good appearance has a positive influence on emotional well-being.

This coincides with the results obtained recently in a study published in the scientific journal Aesthetic Surgery Journal and carried out by the Department of Dermatology at the University of California. In this it was demonstrated that aesthetic medicine has the potential to contribute to improving the general feeling of well-being of patients. Specifically, the patients claimed to have improved both their psychological well-being (going from a score of 62.8 to 82.7, on a scale of 100), and their social confidence, that is, their social relationships and their way of interacting in society improved ( in this case, from 62.7 to 80.9) months after having undergone a medical-aesthetic treatment.

In addition, this survey, also carried out in countries such as the United Kingdom, China, Brazil or Italy, shows interesting results such as that 51% of those surveyed admit that they do not have a positive perception of their image. Specifically, 49% answered that they would feel more security and self-esteem if they changed something about their physique that they do not like, 47% also affirm that they would look more attractive and 37% admit that they would have a more positive attitude in life.

For Dr. Fernando Urdiales, specialist in aesthetic medicine: “good results in aesthetic medicine make patients more motivated, more self-confident and more content with their rejuvenated image without ‘shocks’. The patients themselves tell us so and they usually confess to us that they are more satisfied with the results obtained with their treatment than they previously expected. ” In addition, Dr. Urdiales highlights that patients make them participate in these changes that they notice in their day-to-day life: “they all result in phrases such as’ I can dress better ‘,’ they tell me that I have a better face and that it shows very happy ‘,’ I feel better than years ago ‘… this shows that emotional attributes are generally improved, especially in the’ tired face or sad face ‘”.

SOCIAL CHANGE IN THE PERCEPTION OF AESTHETIC MEDICINE

The results obtained in this survey are also reflected in the penetration data of aesthetic medicine in our country. According to the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine (SEME), the number of medical-aesthetic treatments has increased by 5.4% since 2016, reaching 35.9% of the population

For Dr. Urdiales “the growing interest in aesthetic medicine has been on the rise for a few years now. Patients know or have heard of various techniques that improve the appearance of both the body and the face without adverse effects or risks. hardly of any kind, always avoiding aggressive or surgical procedures. This, perhaps, is the key. All patients, in general, want to improve their appearance and consult for it, increasing more and more the number of previous study consultations in men “.

In this sense, the Consumer Beauty Insights study collects that Spanish respondents would agree to change something about their face (68%), something about their abdomen (65%), and improve the quality of their skin (47%) through of non-invasive medical treatments, that is, with medical-aesthetic procedures.

To choose these treatments, 42% would make the decision when they saw signs of aging on their face, 38% when they saw the positive results that a friend or relative has experienced and 32% if they had access to more information about them.

The same study indicates that, although the perception in relation to aesthetic medicine has changed in recent months, 33% consider that there is a certain stigma around facial treatments and 27% perceive the same situation with body treatments.

Despite this, the vast majority of participants (96%) believe that this branch of medicine should be discussed more openly and 93% admit that if any treatment is carried out in the coming months they would share it with their partner, friends or family.

For Dr. Iratxe Díaz, a specialist in aesthetic medicine, this point is especially important, since “it will allow patients to have more and better information to be able to find good professionals who ensure the safety of the procedures; opt for safe treatments and effective; and learn to distinguish hoaxes and misleading advertisements. ” In addition, it highlights the work carried out by scientific societies and laboratories such as Allergan Aesthetics in this regard: “Thanks to the approach they make of aesthetic medicine to society, it contributes to generating trust and reaching a millennial audience.”

FACIAL TREATMENTS, THE MOST DEMANDED IN AESTHETIC MEDICINE

Regarding the most demanding areas, the survey highlights that 96% would like to change something about their face and 61% something about the eye area. Within these data, ending dark circles, sagging, signs of fatigue and skin blemishes are the main interests; These are followed by treatments that restore luminosity to the dermis and provide optimum quality to the skin.

In this regard, Dr. Alejandra Méndez de Vigo, a specialist in aesthetic medicine, affirms that, although she does not appreciate a change as such in the demand for the areas to be treated, “there is an increase in patients interested in improving wrinkles expression of the upper third and also an increase in the demand for all treatments in general.This has been motivated to a large extent, because the Covid-19 has forced us, in a certain way, to look at each other more (video calls and virtual meetings). Our patients have begun to see in a much more constant way those small defects that they would like to correct. If before we looked in the mirror in the morning when we fixed ourselves and at night when we got home, now we do it several more times a day through of a camera and a computer screen “and adds:” Every day the patient has more information and this helps us a lot to break down the barriers and fears that exist with regard to aesthetic medicine. “

RIGOROUS INFORMATION AND ADEQUATE FOLLOW-UP, KEYS WHEN CHOOSING AESTHETIC MEDICAL TREATMENT

Finally, this study shows how information is a fundamental piece in medical-aesthetic treatments. 78% of those surveyed want more information about this branch of medicine because they consider it to be a topic of interest. In addition, they highlight that having more verified information and scientific references would help them in their final decision to undergo any treatment.

These results demonstrate the important work that aesthetic doctors have when it comes to advising and offering a personalized diagnosis to each patient, according to their expectations and needs. This is how Dr. Carlos Jarne, a specialist in aesthetic and anti-aging medicine, emphasizes: “I always like to remember that, when talking about aesthetic medicine, the word ‘medicine’ comes first. No one would understand that a treatment in Cardiology, Neurology, Pediatrics, etc. , will not be individualized for each patient. For that sacred principle of adapting medical science to each case must also be fulfilled so that any medical-aesthetic treatment generates a satisfactory result “and adds:” I love that my patients have a general knowledge of the different treatments “.