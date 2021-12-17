5 ways to have it on hand

These are the 5 best ways to always have your covid Certificate on hand on your mobile.

Currently, in many Autonomous Communities they ask you for the COVID Certificate to enter restaurants, cafes, nightclubs, gyms, residences or health centers and one of the most comfortable ways to always have it at hand is to take it on the mobile.

For this reason, below, we are going to explain the 5 ways to carry the COVID Passport on your Android mobile and thus, have it accessible to show it in case they request it.

Add it to Google Pay

The first way to always have the COVID Certificate at hand on your mobile is by adding it to your Google Pay account and, as the Google payments app does not allow you to add a card by QR code, you will need a third party application called Pass2Pay.

Once the COVID Certificate has been downloaded to your mobile in PDF format, open this app, check the option Open PDF file and select the file that corresponds to your COVID Passport. Once this is done, Pass2Pay will take care of scan all the content of your COVID Certificate, including the QR code, which is what we need to create a card in Google Pay.

Next, you must press the option Use result and fill in all the boxes marked with an asterisk, but do not worry because it is enough that you put in each one of them a description of what we are saving, such as, for example, COVID Certificate or COVID Passport.

Once you have filled in all the fields, you have to go down to the bottom of the app and click on the button Save to phone. Once this is done, the Google Pay app will open and you will simply have to click on Keep so that the COVID Certificate is stored in the Google payments application as one more card.

Create a home screen shortcut with Drive

The second way to always carry your COVID Certificate on your mobile is creating a shortcut to it on the home screen with Google Drive. To do this, the first thing you have to do is upload the file in PDF format to your Drive account, a simple task for which you only have to carry out these simple steps:

Open the Google Drive app on your mobile

Tap on the icon with the + sign located in the lower right

located in the lower right Click on the option Go up

Select your COVID Certificate in PDF format

Once this is done, you just have to click on the icon with the three vertical dots located to the right of the PDF file with your COVID Passport, click on the option Add to home screen and immediately an icon will appear on your desktop to access your COVID Certificate quickly and easily.

Save it in a chat pinned on WhatsApp

As WhatsApp is one of the applications that we use the most, another way to always have your COVID Certificate at hand is save it in a chat anchored in this messaging client.

To do this, the first thing you have to do is create a chat with yourself, for which you must carry out the following steps:

Open your web browser on mobile

Type in the address bar: https://wa.me/XXXXXXXXX where the “X” are the 9 digits of your phone number preceded by the country code which in the case of Spain is 34

where the “X” are the 9 digits of your phone number preceded by the country code which in the case of Spain is 34 Access the WhatsApp app from the browser and it will immediately appear a new chat with your phone number

Once you have created a chat with yourself, you just have to add your COVID Certificate in PDF format to said chat by clicking on the clip icon located at the bottom of the app and selecting your COVID Passport file.

Finally, to anchor this chat with yourself at the top of the WhatsApp app, you just have to make a long press on said chat and click on the pin icon that appears at the top of the application.

Save it in the chat “Saved messages” of Telegram

But since WhatsApp is not the only instant messaging platform with a large number of active users, you can also save your COVID Certificate in the chat “Saved messages” of Telegram.

This is a chat that is already created by default in which you can save messages, photos, files or any type of multimedia file and have them always available on any device.

Thus, to save your COVID passport you simply have to enter this chat, click on the clip icon located at the bottom and select the PDF file with your COVID Certificate.

As in the case of WhatsApp, you can also pin this chat at the top of the app making a long press on it, clicking on the icon with the three vertical dots located in the upper right corner of the app and selecting the option Pin up.

Bring it in a widget on your home screen

The last way to always have your COVID Certificate at hand is adding it to a widget on the home screen of your smartphone.

To do this, the first thing you have to do is install the official Aena SpTH application, because this tool will allow you to add your COVID Passport to a Passbook type application.

Once the SpTH application is installed on your Android mobile, you have to navigate to the last welcome screen and press the button Check availability. Next, you will get a screen in which you will have to mark a check to verify that you are a human and not a machine and finally you will get a message indicating that your mobile is compatible with this app, in which you will simply have to click on Accept.

Once this is done you have to go to the main screen of this app and carry out the following steps:

Click on the option My trips .

. Click on the button My CCDs .

. Click on the icon with the “+” sign located at the bottom of the app.

Choose an option to upload the COVID Certificate: File upload (if you have it in PDF) or Scan QR (if you have it on paper)

(if you have it in PDF) or (if you have it on paper) Give this CCD an alias or name, such as COVID or COVID Certificate and click on Accept.

Once these actions have been carried out, you have to install a Passbook-like application such as ONE Wallet or Pass Wallet which is the one that will allow you to add a widget to the home screen of your mobile with your COVID Passport. Personally, I recommend the first one, ONE Wallet, as it allows you to create a widget with a larger QR code.

Once ONE Wallet is installed, you have to reopen the SpTH application, click on the CCD that you have previously created, click on the option Add to Wallet and select the language of this passbook. Once this is done, the Aena app will ask you with which application you want to open your COVID Certificate, select the ONE Wallet option and your COVID Passport will immediately open in said application.

Now that you have saved your COVID Certificate in the One Wallet application, the next thing you have to do is go to the home screen of your smartphone and access the widget menu of your launcher or customization layer. Once inside said menu, you look for the One Wallet widget, you make a long press on it and drag it to the screen where you want to place it.

Once this is done, a menu appears in which you have to select the QRCODE option Within the Card type section, configure the transparency level of the widget background and click on the button To create. Now you will see the widget with the COVID Certificate on the home screen of your mobile and you will simply have to adjust the dimensions of the same so that the QR code is displayed in a suitable size.

