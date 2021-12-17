3 pure action movies to beat the weekend on Netflix

As it happens every week, Netflix renews its catalog and adds new films of all genres and from different parts of the world so that its subscribers never run out of anything to watch.

Below we recommend 3 action movies who recently arrived at Netflix and that are ideal to enjoy at the edge of the seat:

Counter

2016 action movie starring Ben affleck. “When the sum of the numbers is inexplicable, this expert can take things to another level,” says the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Gavin O’Connor and stars Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick, JK Simmons, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Jon Bernthal and John Lithgow, among others. It lasts 127 minutes.

Night of revenge

2017 action movie starring Jamie foxx. “A Las Vegas cop tries to steal a drug shipment from a casino boss, but the plan fails miserably and puts his son at risk,” reads the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Baran Bo Odar and stars Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan, Gabrielle Union, Tip Harris, Dermot Mulroney, and Scoot McNairy, among others. It lasts 94 minutes.

Ashfall: Red Alert

2019 Korean film that was in theaters until recently. “When the Korean peninsula is threatened by a devastating volcanic eruption, incompatible allies carry out a secret mission to prevent disaster,” says the official synopsis of the film, which is now available at Netflix.

The action film was directed by Kim Byung-seo and Lee Hey-jun and stars Lee Byung-hun, Ha Jung-woo, Jeon Hye-jin, Ma Dong-seok, Bae Suzy, Jai Day, and Ok Ja-yeon. , among others. It lasts for 128 minutes.