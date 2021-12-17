15 years after “The devil wears fashion” we remember Anne Hathaway’s best outfits

Anne Hathaway, American actress and singer starred in “The Devil Wears Prada” a successful film translated as “The Devil Wears Prada“In 2006, along with the exceptional Meryl Streep, the American actress and singer is also a Hollywood icon, and has been a 21-time Oscar nominee. The iconic film has become a classic over time, causing many people even 15 years later to decide to relive it.

Anne she won the Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA and SAG awards for “Best Supporting Actress” for her performance in “Les Misérables.” In addition, the magazine “People” named the actress as one of the great stars discovered in 2013. “The devil wears fashion” was undoubtedly a key film in the career of Hathaway. The film belongs to the dramatic comedy genre and was directed by David Frankel. His story is based on the homonymous novel by journalist Lauren Weisberger, who in turn was inspired by her own experiences. Thus, both the book and the film are a satire of the world of fashion.

The movie of “The Devil Wears Prada”Teaches the harsh reality of the world of fashion and its complicated environment. Anne Hathaway played Andy, a young aspiring woman who joins Miranda’s prominent magazine Runway, a cruel and demanding boss played by Meryl Streep.

Image: Instagram Iodonna_it

Although at the beginning of the film the character played by Anne She had the worst style and did not fit the stereotypes required in that job, she incredibly managed to make a change and adapt to the situation by becoming the best dressed. This is how Andy came to show off in brown leather pants with high boots and a black blazer with white edges. One of the outstanding outfits of Hathaway It can be seen in a scene where Andy attended an event with Miranda and wore an impressive black silk dress with a V-neckline, ideal for the actress’s figure.

Image: Instagram Thezoereport

Among the brands used in the film we can highlight Chanel. On the other hand, the cast of “The Devil Wears Prada”Met in a meeting organized by the magazine” EW “. At said meeting, Anne Hathaway He commented on his role in the film: “I waited patiently until it was my turn and I got the call. It was the easiest yes in the world. I remember the moment I found out I got the part, I just ran screaming through my apartment. I had a bunch of friends at the time, I just jumped into the living room and yelled, ‘I’m going to be in The Devil Wears Prada!’ This is because Hathaway was not the first choice to star in this hit movie: “I was the ninth choice for The Devil Wears Prada. But I understood, you have to hold on, never give up ”.