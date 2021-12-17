15 years after “The devil wears fashion” we remember Anne Hathaway’s best outfits

Anne Hathaway, American actress and singer starred in “The Devil Wears Prada” a successful film translated as “The Devil Wears Prada“In 2006, along with the exceptional Meryl Streep, the American actress and singer is also a Hollywood icon, and has been a 21-time Oscar nominee. The iconic film has become a classic over time, causing many people even 15 years later to decide to relive it.

Anne she won the Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA and SAG awards for “Best Supporting Actress” for her performance in “Les Misérables.” In addition, the magazine “People” named the actress as one of the great stars discovered in 2013. “The devil wears fashion” was undoubtedly a key film in the career of Hathaway. The film belongs to the dramatic comedy genre and was directed by David Frankel. His story is based on the homonymous novel by journalist Lauren Weisberger, who in turn was inspired by her own experiences. Thus, both the book and the film are a satire of the world of fashion.

Topics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker