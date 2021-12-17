10 things you probably didn’t know about Sarah Paulson

With a professional career full of unforgettable characters, there is no doubt that there was a before and after in Sarah Paulson’s career after becoming one of the favorite actresses of North American producer Ryan Murphy.

Today, as she celebrates her 47 years, we tell you some curiosities about this multifaceted artist who is not afraid of any acting challenge and who is capable of making us laugh, cry and even be afraid of her.

Sarah Paulson: in love with a 77-year-old actress, breaks taboos and prejudices

By her own account, her fear is so great that – every time she gets on the plane – she needs to make sure that the pilots have a lot of experience in their work and she should talk to each one of them to get to know them.

“I don’t fly unless they let me into the cockpit to talk to them a bit. [los pilotos] before we go ”- Sarah Paulson during her participation in The Late Night with Seth Meyers

Identified in time and without posing any risk, today the actress talks a lot about the importance of using sunscreen and limiting exposure to sunlight. The reason? When he was 25 years old, he was preparing a trip to Puerto Rico and made a routine visit to a dermatologist for a mole on his back that turned out to be a non-cancerous melanoma.

While it is clear that the actress is a super fashionista (check out her looks on the red carpets!), She has confessed that her favorite brand is Prada and that this love dates back to when she was a teenager and obsessively studied fashion magazines. The best part of the story is that this couturier has already dressed her a couple of times, like, for example, the outfit she wore during the premiere of “Ocean’s 8.”

Sarah Paulson at the EMMYS 2019

A huge fan and follower of Julia Roberts, in several interviews she said that as a teenager she connected ‘success’ in the entertainment industry with Roberts’ career during the 90s. While she always knew that she wanted to be an actress too, she later realized it that his focus had to be on his characters and not on the commercial side of his work.

“I was young and wanted to be an actress. Success meant being a huge movie mega star. It had to resemble the trajectory of the actors around me. ”- Sarah Paulson

When he was five years old, his parents divorced and his mother decided to move with her two daughters (Sarah and her younger sister) to New York. Aspiring writer and working as a waitress, the now successful actress said that they lived in a small apartment in Queens, slept on the floor and that there was “no excess money.”

While studying performing arts at the Fiorello H. Laguardia Institute, the actress made her debut long before that: at age 12 she participated in an off-Broadway show and, after finishing school, landed her first professional Broadway concert. There she was an understudy for Amy Ryan on The Sisters Rosensweig.

"I'm very much in love and I happen to be in love with Holland Taylor," Paulson said in an interview.

In 2016, thanks to his role in The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, was chosen as best actress in a drama series by the Television Critics Association Awards, Satellite Awards, Dorian Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards. The color data? Sarah Paulson is the first person to achieve this.

As you know, in the United States, it is customary to audition for a new role in film or television. However, it is also true that those artists already positioned many times ‘skip’ this step. For Sarah Paulson this is a great loss and, as she recounted in The Guardian, she misses going through that process and the satisfaction of feeling like she really ‘earned’ that role.

In addition to becoming the only actress to be in all seasons of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology, after many conversations with the producer, Sarah made her directorial debut in the eighth episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse. After signing the contract, his surprise came when Murphy asked him to also take over the sixth episode of the same season.

A situation with which many actors laugh a lot (and even confess to having signed autographs with other names!), Apparently some fans of “The Crown” confuse Sarah Paulson with the protagonist of the Netflix series.