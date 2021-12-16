Zendaya did not go unnoticed on the red carpet, Scarlett Johansson wore a spring dress and the curious frozen eyelashes of Drew Barrymore
Before the movie premieres that say goodbye to the year, the stars wear their best clothes and, sometimes, resort to originality to stand out during their passage on the red carpet. It was like this Zendaya once again won the affection of the spectators by wearing an outfit very in tune with the fiction: at the premiere of Spider-Man: no way home all flashes were directed at his figure. The reason? Her arachnid dress.
Happily accompanied by the protagonist of the film Tom holland, with whom she maintains a relationship that many maintain goes beyond friendship, the actress chose a very particular look for the premiere of the film at the Regency Village theater in Los Angeles. The design featured the shape of a huge spider web that covered the young performer’s entire body. Actors were also present at the event Marisa tomei, Willem dafoe, Jared Leto Y Benedict Cumberbatch, who was accompanied by his wife, Sophie Hunter.
In the same city, Matthew McConaughey Y Reese witherspoon They also paraded on the carpet of the Greek Theater on the occasion of the presentation of the second installment of the animated film Sing, ceremony in which Scarlett Johansson got, as usual, all the attention.
At the same time, drew Barrymore participated in New York at the iHeartRadio Z100 gala Jingle Ball 2021, while the brothers Owen and Luke Wilson they enjoyed a game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Houston Rockets at the State Farm Arena in Georgia.