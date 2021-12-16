Yucatan businessmen will talk about electricity reform with deputies

Mérida, Yucatán.- The Business Coordinating Council (CCE) will hold a series of meetings with federal deputies from Yucatan in order to exchange opinions on the impacts and scope that the electrical reform, if accepted.

Through a statement, the agency said that among the business sector there is concern about the conditions for the operation of the companies installed, as well as for those seeking to invest in Yucatan.

The CCE also warned, the lack of favorable elements prevails to decide to continue or invest in the State.

The private initiative insisted that the energy cost in the peninsula is between 12 and 17 percent higher than in the rest of the country, so we are especially sensitive to the energy issue.

Due to this, the businessmen warn that the reform could affect investments in the generation of clean energy (wind and photovoltaic), adversely impacting the creation of job sources.

The CCE specified that Cecilia Patrón Laviada, Carmen Navarrete Navarro, Ivonne Ortega Pacheco, Janine Quijano Tapia, Elías Lixa Abimerhi, Kathia Bolio Pinelo, Mario Peraza Ramírez, Pablo Gamboa Miner, Rocío Barrera Puc, Rommel Pacheco Marrufo, Sergio Chalé Cauich have already been summoned .

rmlgv