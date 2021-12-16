Xiaomi prepares Mi TV +, a free TV channel service for its televisions with Android TV that will arrive in 2022

In the world of smart televisions with Android TV, something similar to what happens in that of smartphones begins to happen: sharing an operating system makes it difficult to differentiate them from each other. That is why there are manufacturers that are beginning to sign alliances with different external services to give a necessary extra to win purchases. And that extra seems to be that of the free tv channels.

We are not referring to those of DTT, accessible to all, but to free channels through streaming. Pluto TV, for example, is already integrated with some manufacturers and is arriving in the United States together with Google’s Chromecast, and now Xiaomi is preparing its own free streaming television service. It will be called Mi TV + and will arrive next year, in 2022.

Free live channels and online

Apparently, it is a service that the company currently has in tests and that appears on board some users of Xiaomi televisions in our country. The brand itself confirms its existence and that we would be facing a free channel service that will be fully operational sometime in 2022. Let’s remember: exclusive for Xiaomi televisions.

Thus, everything indicates that 2022 will heat up for PatchWall, the kind of layer that Xiaomi mounts on Android TV on its smart televisions and that soon you will receive a batch of free channels thanks to your new service. From the outset, at least in this first test version, we will have more than 60 free channels, as our colleagues from Omicrono have seen.

In the testing phase, Xiaomi Mi TV + is already offering 63 free TV channels and open and covering different themes. We find news, comedy, film, science channels and some with big names (sorry for the redundancy) like Bloomberg TV, Motorvision, FashionTV or Space Channel. A wide range of content available from minute 1 for users of oriental brand televisions as soon as it is available.

The free channels service Mi TV + consists of an application, not in channels that are integrated into the DTT circuit as in the case of Pluto TV or Rakuten if we refer to Samsung. The application will host all these channels, as if we were opening Netflix or any other streaming service, and there we would have access to the different channels while we could configure our favorites list to have them all at hand.

In any case, we talk about a live channel service. Xiaomi Mi TV + will not contain, at least not in its origins, content on demand but will offer a series of channels, increasingly broad thanks to the agreements negotiated by the brand, live. At the moment we do not have information on the date it will be released but we do know what we have already told you. That it will be in 2022, that it will be free and that it will be exclusive for Xiaomi TV users.

Via | Omicrono