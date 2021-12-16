Xiaomi has a smart TV that costs less than 200 euros

Enjoy maximum intelligence in your living room without paying too much. This TV crashes on Amazon.

Thanks to this Amazon offer you can take home one of the latest Xiaomi TVs. 32 inches, high resolution, Android TV and a design in which there are hardly any frames. The Xiaomi Mi TV P1 drops below 200 euros.

Xiaomi television will allow you to enjoy the best content like you have never done before. Download the best applications and get the most out of it, we tell you its main characteristics. Its launch price was 289 euros, you take it with a discount of 90 euros.

Buy Xiaomi TV at the best price

Chinese television reaches up to 32 inches with its high definition screen. As we have pointed out, its design without hardly any frames will allow you to fully immerse yourself in your favorite series and movies. In addition to a Dolby audio system, it has Dual band WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2, so you can connect it to a good speaker system.

He does not lack intelligence, thanks to Android TV you will have the possibility to download the best apps, like Netflix, HBO and Disney +. In short, for less than 200 euros you can get a TV that enjoys great design and all the intelligence of Android TV.

