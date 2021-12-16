Xbox Game Pass will close the year with Mortal Kombat 11, the Gunk and more games

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Xbox Game Pass wants to close 2021 with a flourish after a year full of incredible releases and rewards. So in the remainder of December you will receive another 11 games that will undoubtedly excite many subscribers.

The rumors turned out to be true, so Xbox Game Pass will soon feature a popular fighting game. Plus, you’ll receive one more exclusive on Day 1 along with an eye-catching selection of indie games and proposals for the youngest players.

These 11 games will be added to Xbox Game Pass soon

There is good news for fans of combat titles, because after multiple clues it was finally confirmed that Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox Game Pass is coming this week. It will do so in conjunction with a major release from Day 1: The Gunk, what’s new in Image & Form.

The surprises do not end there, because the community of Among us now you can enjoy the Innersloth title from the cloud. As if that were not enough, interesting indies such as Firewatch Y Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth.

Xbox Game Pass will spoil younger players this month, as it will add proposals such as PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay, Race with ryan Y Ben 10: Power Trip. Most of the games will be available from this Thursday. Below is the complete list:

December 15:

December 16:

Ben 10: Power Trip (consoles, PC and cloud)

Broken age (consoles, PC and cloud)

Firewatch (consoles, PC and cloud)

The Gunk (consoles, PC and cloud)

Lake (consoles, PC and cloud)

Mortal Kombat 11 (consoles, PC and cloud)

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (consoles, PC and cloud)

Race with ryan (consoles, PC and cloud)

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (consoles, PC and cloud)

Transformers: Battlegrounds (consoles, PC and cloud)

In case you missed it: Xbox Game Pass Changes Name on PC; you will receive these 4 sets on day 1

We recommend you visit this link to know all the news related to Xbox Game Pass and its games.

Related Video: Microsoft’s Best Exclusive Is Xbox Game Pass