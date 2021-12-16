WWE star says the Rock doesn’t have time for them

Legendary WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one of the world’s greatest personalities.

Naomi says The Rock doesn’t have time for them

It really is almost impossible that is there any person in the world who does not recognize who Dwayne Johnson is, either because of his extensive career in wrestling, a sport in which he started under the name of ‘Rocky Maivia; for any of the films he has starred in or directed, such as the film ‘Fighting With My Family’ which tells the life of the former Divas Champion Paige; or even for having heard the song ‘Face Off’ that marks the debut of ‘The Great One’ in the music industry.

With this little and brief context, you can imagine what kind of lifestyle Johnson leads… Well besides all this, We must add the very strong and long gym routines that the Samoan faces every day to maintain their spectacular physical shape; something that, added to all the other jobs that the highest paid actor in Hollywood has, constitutes a schedule that few could bear.

Recently, WWE star Naomi addressed this fact during an appearance on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ in which she was asked about the family get-togethers like dinner parties that are so common during this holiday season and if Dwayne used to attend this guy. dating. The current partner of the wrestler Jimmy Uso, who is also a relative of La Roca, responded with the following words:

“We can’t see The Rock. I mean, Rock is too busy for us. He is very busy and all of our schedules are too crazy. ” The ex-SmackDown Champion declared.

