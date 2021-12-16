Workplace welfare: Are we in the eye of the pandemic hurricane?

The agenda of CIOs, managers or members of a business board has been transformed, it is no coincidence that the wellness theme has become increasingly relevant, including gaining space on the issues of diversity, equity and inclusion.

At this time of transit through new phases of the pandemic, the executives of Human Resources We have observed a predecessor calm of a voice that is silenced and that will undoubtedly express the trauma that we have experienced as a social collective, and that many companies are beginning to perceive; a calm and a silence typical of the logical process of what has happened and that to contextualize, I want to tell it from another place.

In recent months I have been involved in many conversations with people in executive positions who have school-age children, where they have expressed to me in different ways what are the effects of emotional, behavioral and thought disorder on children, and how institutions educational institutions are solving these issues, how they are evaluating the context to channel this river of emotions and the socialization problems that they have as consequence of the pandemic.

The more I advance in these conversations, the more I wonder: When will this storm hit us adults? At what point will we begin to solve the problem? emotional hit of the last two years that we have lived? Are we aware that we have worked and carried out our lives while managing this experience?

Are we in the eye of the hurricane?

Post-traumatic depression, impaired productivity, more extreme and derailing behaviors in many work spaces are becoming more common, is there any relationship between this observation and the example of children in educational institutions?the trauma is it exclusively for children or is it starting to happen and we are not aware?

It is important to clarify that it is not that many of these behaviors were not in the organizations before the pandemic, however it is true that when I talk with other colleagues from other companies, they agree that they have been exacerbated. Factual facts of this can be found in other ecosystems such as news, organizations and in society in general, even Netflix has a documentary about this.

Concern puts the issue more prominently on the agenda: What will we do with what this storm leaves behind? Is it feasible to further increase turnover, increase the loss of productivity, avoid changes in roles and responsibility and not reflect on the impact of the value propositions of many companies? Outside of the qualitative, I consider that going to the numbers is fundamental, you have to check, to survey Y hear to employees more than ever.

Three key workplace wellness actions

The following actions are essential to avoid or lessen the impact of the post-pandemic and the effect of the eye of the hurricane:

»1. Increase the frequency of organizational climate surveys to 6 months.

The custom is that many organizations launch these surveys once a year. Increasing the frequency we improve the proximity and measurement of where the employees are. There are also organizations that start a large survey and have smaller ones focused on some specific issues and thus measure critical issues. Here the invitation is to measure, improve the listening spaces, divide the surveys and that all this has an impact on the frequencies that allow us to work closer to the collaborators.

»2. Carry out communication campaigns improving listening channels to be more attentive to these well-being issues.

At this point, it is relevant to work together with marketing. Define a health month, or a week a month or specific days, bring health issues to the corporate agenda with greater continuity, make it alive in team meetings, contacts with stakeholder internal and external is key. If we additionally put listening instances like focus groups, we are going to revalidate the information we collect. Campaigns allow employees to contribute and make communication channels more powerful. It is important not to over-report, since many times we end up confusing the collaborators.

»3. Generate a specialized team, if you have the resources to execute it, and incorporate it into the company’s strategy.

Many companies already have specialized roles such as Head of wellbeing, heads of wellness or happiness, analysts or even wellness managers, where they are responsible for working with the leadership team or executives on the wellness strategy, indicators and pushing committees or even key actions. It is known that this impacts the turnover and productivity of companies, so investing in these hires and roles can have a good impact on the financial and economic results of the company.

Productivity, roles and responsibilities in conjunction with the objectives of the employees are key to give a guideline on how to work, however, this is not worth it if the motivation and the employee’s feelings they are not aligned. The pandemic came to make us aware that the well-being component is essential for optimal performance in organizations, a variable that was not so measured before.

I would not be surprised if in the future more and more organizations invest in employees or positions specialized in this matter, in addition to setting strategic objectives, metrics and even that employees have wellness goals to fulfill. The world continues to evolve and must be accompanied by actions, these can be key to sustaining the business in the long term and adapting it.

So as not to lose sight of in 2022 …

Before concluding, I would just like to mention a few other topics that, in addition to the welfareMainly, should be on the agendas of the directors of the companies: sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion, environment, labor flexibility and corporate social responsibility.

Any CIO, group of directors or manager that does not have these topics on the agenda will surely lose competitiveness as employer brand, also losing it as a company value proposition, reducing its sources of alternatives to do business in the future, making this eye of the hurricane a true storm for employees, customers and suppliers.

* The author is Regional Human Resources Director of PageGroup (@JuanIgnacioSilva)