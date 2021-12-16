Will Smith Recommends This Novel About Destiny

“It talks about the entire universe, contained in a grain of sand, and that is something that I have always identified with,” he declared.

Ever since he starred in the television series ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’ in the 90s, we have always had an image of Will Smith as a funny uncle, who always made jokes and knew how to get the funniest part out of anything. Over the years, most of the roles that he has played throughout his career, his role has been a bit the same. The kind of funny guy who’s always smiling.

Unfortunately for him, despite being one of the most famous and beloved actors of recent years, his life has not exactly been a bed of roses. Recently the actor has decided to talk about his mental health problems in a totally open way. Recognizing that you have had many difficulties in your sexual relationships and that you have even considered committing suicide.

But for years the actor has been showing that he is an introspective person and that he was looking for his way. In an interview given a few years ago, he spoke passionately about the novel ‘The Alchemist’ by Paulo Coelho. “It talks about the entire universe, contained in a grain of sand, and that’s something I’ve always identified with,” Smith said.

The novel tells the story of Santiago, a young Andalusian shepherd who travels from his homeland to the Egyptian desert in search of a hidden treasure in the pyramids that he has dreamed of for many nights in a row.

The trip will be full of difficulties, although during it the pastor will also find the love of a woman named Fatima and will learn about Islam, the Arabic language, alchemy, although, fundamentally, he will learn things about himself. Finally, the journey that began as a search for worldly riches, will turn into the discovery of an inner treasure.

‘The Alchemist’ is a book that talks about destiny, love, dreams and the “personal legend”, the role that each of us has in life.

The book managed to attract millions of readers and is undoubtedly the greatest success of its author, the Brazilian Paulo Coelho, who since its publication has become a cult author for many people. Some quotes from the book have circulated for years on the internet in the form of inspirational memes (including in some cases phrases that are not even really from Coelho himself). Be that as it may, ‘The Alchemist’ made Coelho a literary star, and since then his book has been translated into 83 languages ​​and published in more than 170 countries. It is estimated that more than 85 million people have read them.

Smith was so impressed with the novel that since then he has been trying to produce a film based on it. Finally it seems that, after years of trying, the project is already on the right track.

