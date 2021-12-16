Will: from Smith to Williams

It will be a long time before the WTA (the Women’s Tennis Association) finds among its records a track record similar to that left in the history of sport by two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time: Venus Y Serena Williams. Because the sum of the record of the sisters born in Michigan makes even the very same drunk Steffi graf. And is not for less! Keep an eye on the data: they have accumulated thirty Grand Slam titles, six WTA Finals, and more than 122 first-class tournaments. A million euros on average per contest … do the math yourself. His earnings are estimated at about 36 million euros, in the case of Venus, and almost 77 million in that of Serena. An enviable (and profitable) sports legacy that, in part, they owe to their father, Mr. Richad williams. A man who has been branded by gossips as terribly demanding, manic and possessive (his wife ended up asking for a divorce), but who always had a plan for his daughters to go from training in the poorer tracks of the periphery of Los Angeles to become the tennis legends that they are today. And his peculiar story is now going to be told by the cinema.

Because a fantasy sounds like what Williams Sr. felt inside him one day: he saw by chance on television that the Romanian tennis player Virginia Ruzici He received a check for 35,000 euros for winning a tournament, and at that very moment he decided that he would have two more daughters and that, without a doubt, they would be tennis players. Said and done: he organized romantic dinners to convince his wife to have more children, soaked up everything he could about the sport of racket, studied tennis videos and took numerous classes. All this to strictly apply a 78-page plan as soon as Venus, in 1979, and Serena, in 1981, were born.

Therefore, and to understand the eccentricity and unorthodox methods of the man who trained Venus and Serena for decades, Will Smith She has held thousands of conversations with the tennis sisters over the past few months. Because although they have not worked with their father for years, they adore him and have wanted to transmit all his characteristics to the actor who will play “the most important man in his life.” “He taught us to be independent and entrepreneurial. He forced us to think,” the sisters have detailed to the press in these days prior to the premiere of the film. A summary of what Richard always referred to as the Williams Life Triangle (The Williams Life Triangle Values): Commitment, Confidence, and Courage.