Why won’t JK Rowling be at the Harry Potter reunion?

Why is JK Rowling canceled?

JK Rowling has not commented on the meeting, fans and the public believe that her absence is due to the transphobic and discriminatory comments that the author has made in recent years. Rowling’s cancellation escalated in June 2020 when in the middle of the pandemic she shared an article on Twitter and questioned the term “menstruating” , which includes trans men.

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA – JK Rowling (@jk_rowling)

June 6, 2020

On that occasion they called her, in addition to TERF (Trans-exclusionary radical feminist) , a biological essentialist who discriminates against transgender and gender non-binary people, so the author made her ideology about sex clear. “If sex is not real, there is no same-sex attraction. If sex is not real, the lived reality of women globally is erased”He wrote in a Twitter thread in 2020.

In addition, she assures that she supports transgender people and that she would march with them. “I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to discuss their lives in a meaningful way”He continued. Since then the author of Harry Potter has not stopped posting tweets showing her stance against trans women.