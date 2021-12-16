Why the 2022 Golden Globes will be a defining moment for timeless freestyle

If there is one thing the pandemic has taught us, it is that feeling good is as important as looking good (Getty Images)

Has been an extraordinary year for movies and TV shows focused on fashion. Now, Halston, House of Gucci and Spencer have been nominated for a Golden globe, which Increase the likelihood of a red carpet with as many fun, fabulous, forward-thinking designs as any runway.

With several of the nominees in their 40s and 50s, this will also be a stellar year for the timeless style, since actresses like Andie MacDowell and Jennifer Aniston prove that Hollywood glamor is best left to the grown-ups. Last year, the red carpet was replaced by the celebrity living room rug and the outfits ran the gamut, from the traditional black tie to slippers and robes. If the new variant does not prevent it, the January 2022 ceremony will be a return to form with dazzling dresses and eye-catching jewelry.

Kristen Stewart

The protagonist of the new Lady Di film, attended the premiere in a two-piece dress from the French house Chanel (Getty Images)

I may be playing a British princess, but Kristen Stewart is likely to become French for next year’s awards ceremony. As an ambassador for the firm Chanel, who partnered with the producers of Spencer to make the clothes for the visually spectacular movie, it is highly unlikely that the actress will choose to dress in another. Which of all Chanel pieces Stewart will choose is anyone’s guess, though given the way the maison opened his archives for the movie, it may be a vintage thing. Either way, it will be spectacular.

Sarah snook

Known for her participation in the award-winning American series, “Succession,” the Australian actress has shown impeccable taste (Getty Images)

While fashion critics have divided opinions on the wardrobe design options of Sarah snook in this season of Succession, the actress herself has shown impeccable taste for a year both at events at home and in person. Unsurprisingly, actually, since he’s had a lot of practice. His alter ego, Shiv Roy, has a tag event in almost every episode, and it’s an appearance that Snook was clearly born for.

Andie macdowell

Entering her sixties, actress Andie MacDowell decided to leave the brown tint in the past to give freedom to her natural gray hair (Getty Images)

When Andie macdowell arrived at Cannes Film Festival Earlier this year, she was an immediate hit, and not just because of her clothes. When the 63-year-old actress walked the red carpet at the premiere of Annette, had spectators both on the Côte d’Azur and around the world admiring the natural graying of your hair. And with costume designers from And Just Like That arguing that gray is the perfect neutral to combine with brightly colored clothes, we hope that MacDowell Wear your new locks and go for a sparkly rainbow dress.

Jennifer Aniston

The “The Morning Show” star’s personal style has always been elegant and relatively straightforward, an aesthetic that translates particularly well into middle age and beyond. (Getty Images)

In times of uncertainty we can always be sure of one thing: that Jennifer Aniston knows how to look good in a simple monochrome dress . For the Emmy socially distant from last year, the A-listers to use anything, from formal dresses to pajamas.

Aniston fell firmly in the previous field, opening the ceremony next to Jimmy kimmel with a slim fit black tiered hem dress by John Galliano for Christian Dior, reflecting like this a look that she had worn in white a few months earlier. The personal style of the star of The Morning show it’s always been classy and relatively straightforward, an aesthetic that translates particularly well into middle age and beyond.

Kate winslet

In an interview, Winslet also said that her favorite outfit on the red carpet was an emerald green Givenchy gown, designed by Alexander McQueen, that she wore to the 1998 Oscars (Getty Images)

After two and a half decades in the spotlight, Kate Winslet spoke earlier this summer about red carpet fashion and said that now she is less willing to sacrifice comfort for glamor. Good for her. In an interview, Winslet also said that her favorite outfit on the red carpet was an emerald green Givenchy dress, designed by Alexander McQueen, which he wore at the 1998 Oscars. We can see why.

KEEP READING:

Golden Globes 2022: all the details and the full list of nominees

Hyaluronic, glycolic or mandelic ?: the ABCs of facial acids and why they can be used in summer

Petra Van Bremen, the 62-year-old influencer who is a style reference: “If you accept your age, it will show in your appearance”