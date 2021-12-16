Why sports are important for people with spondyloarthritis

MADRID, Dec. 16 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Exercise in people with spondyloarthritis improves fitness, spinal flexibility, and pain; In addition, it reduces inflammation, can improve mood and, ultimately, increase your quality of life, as has been shown by the Spanish Foundation for Rheumatology (FER), which has just launched the ‘Reumafit’ campaign to promote sport among patients.

“Physical activity and exercise improve the symptoms of spondyloarthritis, prevent many of its consequences in the medium-long term and can limit the negative influence on its evolution of factors such as associated diseases and the side effects of medication”, explains the rheumatologist Cristina Macía, coordinator of the Committee on relations with patients of the FER.

However, remember that physical inactivity is common in these patients, and is associated with poorer physical function, more symptoms (such as pain and inflammation), and poorer quality of life.

“Despite the fact that all clinical guidelines and international consensus documents consider physical activity and exercise as basic elements of the treatment of spondyloarthritis, people with this rheumatic disease usually perform less physical activity than the general population,” he laments .

However, if these patients exercise, the specialist recalls the importance of having the supervision of sports professionals, “with exercises according to the limitations and needs of each one.”

When choosing the type of exercise, it is essential that the person is comfortable doing it, because this way it will be easier for them to create the habit of exercising regularly, that is, at least three times a week.

As part of the ‘Reumafit’ campaign, the FER and AGAER have organized a physical exercise workshop in seawater for people with spondyloarthritis. This workshop, given by Naiara Irazusta, physiotherapist from La Perla Donostia, has focused on exercises to mobilize different joints and strengthen the back and core muscles (abdominal, lumbar, pelvic, gluteal and deep spinal muscles). ).

“It is about performing low-impact exercises to gently mobilize all joints and maintain joint travel, taking advantage of the resistance of the water itself to strengthen the muscles,” said the specialist in physiotherapy.

Irazusta explains that “exercise in seawater helps reduce pain, inflammation and maintain functional capacity, which helps them to carry out the activities of their daily life and improve their quality of life.”

Miren Barrio, president of AGAER and spondyloarthritis patient, agrees upon hearing the benefits mentioned by the physiotherapist. “For us, moving is essential because pain decreases with movement. Although you are ill, the little you can do greatly improves your day-to-day life,” he says.

In addition, the president of AGAER highlights other beneficial aspects of doing physical exercise with other patients. “It is not only the physical improvement, but the fact of socializing, of sharing with people who understand your pain. It is a moment in which mental health also benefits, due to the endorphins produced by exercising and sharing with people who they understand you because they also live with a rheumatic disease that is chronic in their day-to-day lives, “explains Barrio.