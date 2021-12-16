Who is Kaitlyn Dever, the new queen of miniseries praised by Tom Hanks and nominated for a Golden Globe

In the brand new Danny Strong series Dopesick, that can be seen by the Star + platform, Kaitlyn dever plays Betsy, a young gay man who represses her sexual orientation for fear of her parents’ reaction, two conservative figures whom she helps by working in a mine in a town that lives almost exclusively on that. One day, Betsy has an accident and, to ease the pain, her doctor prescribes OxyContin, a then-novel drug that promises to work strictly as a pain reliever. History would prove otherwise: That pill triggered the opioid epidemic that raged across the United States.

Dever, recently nominated for a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award for her performance, he does a huge job in the bioseries, a true transformation that introduces us into that spiral from which his character wants to break free, with a performance that lives up to his partner in several scenes: the protagonist and producer of the series, Michael Keaton.

Kaitlyn Dever and Michael Keaton deliver two extraordinary performances at Dopesick Star +

The 24-year-old Dever’s commitment is linked to a lack of prejudice regarding the roles to which he decided to put the body. For the actress, an independent comedy has the same prestige as a more “serious” television drama, and thanks to that position she has been demonstrating her versatility. When she was first nominated for a Golden Globe for Inconceivable, Another rough-themed miniseries such as sexual abuse and the re-victimization of women who suffer from it, Dever was at the ceremony with some disbelief at what was happening, until The less thoughtful figure approached her to praise her and to give her some advice: Tom Hanks.

Dever with Rosario Dawson and Michael Keaton at the Dopesick premiere Grosby Group

“I was there with my family when the delivery was over and suddenly Tom Hanks comes in and says, ‘Hey, you did a great job this year, isn’t that great? You are at the Golden Globes, enjoy and I absorbed the whole experience ‘”, recalled the actress in dialogue with the publication Harpers Bazaar, for which the best of the anecdote was saved for last. “Give me your own statuette [el actor había sido premiado por su trayectoria con el galardón Cecil B. DeMille] And he says, ‘Take it and get used to how this feels because you’re going to be holding yours shortly.’ As time passes, that assertive phrase by Hanks becomes more and more indisputable.

Dever has an eye for good projects and never clashes in casts with more experienced figures such as Toni Collette , Merritt Wever, Mare Winningham and Jennifer Garner, among many others. “I like to choose stories that take a topic that is seen many times, but that choose to tell it in a new way,” said the actress, who always remained faithful to that desire that, since she was little, she was able to fulfill thanks to family support.

Originally from Arizona, Dever moved to Dallas in her teens because her father Tim had landed the role he had previously auditioned for – the actor voiced the famous dinosaur Barney. At the same time, Kaitlyn expressed to her family her wishes to study art and received great support. In fact, She started studying to be a dancer, but took a turn of the wheel and decided she wanted to be an actress, her true calling.

His debut came in 2009 with the television film An American Girl: Chrissa Stands Strong, to which participations in series such as Modern Family, Private Practice Y Party Down. Dallas had already been left behind because Kaitlyn chose to permanently move to Los Angeles to build her career, one that in 2013 took off thanks to two acclaimed films on the independent circuit: The splendid present by James Ponsoldt and, above all, Short Term 12 by Destin Daniel Cretton, a true talent pool.

The film starring Brie Larson It had in its ranks Lakeith Stanfield, Rami Malek, Stephanie Beatriz, John Gallagher Jr. and Dever, who played a young victim of abuse with whom Larson’s character immediately connects. His work was recognized in the alternative awards circuit, as had happened a year before with his role in the Serie Justified, another high point of his career. In all cases, what the young actress achieves is indelible. It is impossible not to think of a series or movie in which you have made an intervention and not remember its powerful moments. From the start, Dever proved that it didn’t take a lot of screen time to make a mark.

Dever at the premiere of Justified, one of the most important series of his career Grosby Group

The same happened in Men, Women & Children by Jason Reitman and on You will always be my son by Felix van Groeningen, two films where he raised the bar and was able to give greater weight to similar roles: that of the girlfriend of the male figure of the young cast. Also the projects that had her in their cast seemed to overlap. “I always take opportunities when they arrive, I don’t believe too much in breaks from work,” he explained and added: “Acting means everything in my life, it’s the only place that I can download, and besides it’s fun for me, I got to a point where I can’t imagine my life without my job because I also like being able to inspire others with what I do ”.

Kaitlyn Dever puts herself in the shoes of Marie, a girl who reports a rape but no one believes in Inconceivable

“The hardest thing I did in my career was Inconceivable”, the actress revealed to Harpers Bazaar on the Susannah Grant, Ayelet Waldman and Michael Chabon miniseries, based on the article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape”, written by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, Pulitzer winner. In the 2019 drama, which can be seen on Netflix, Dever plays Marie, a young woman who reports sexual abuseHe and then, due to the obstacles of the system, he retracts, the starting point of a hell that lasts for years until time manages to accommodate his life and the authorities, give substance to his initial complaint.

Kaitlyn Dever in Inconceivable

In parallel, the series based on real events shows the joint work of two detectives (Collette and Wever), who are looking for a serial rapist some time after what happened to Marie, but who could be related to what she suffered. It is an extraordinary, austere and tough production, at times very difficult to watch, with a great performance by Dever, who achieved what she herself declared to seek with each job: shedding light on the unknown. “I hope that the series helps to understand that there is no single way to react to abuse, Through Marie’s story I learned that trauma manifests itself in different ways, we have to believe the victims and not treat them as suspects, ”said the actress.

Kaitlyn Dever on the set of Night of the Nerds Grosby Group

The same year the series premiered on Netflix, the comedy Nerd night it could be seen in commercial rooms. Olivia Wilde’s debut feature had found a brilliant duo in Dever and Beanie Feldstein. Wilde portrays the story of two friends who want, at least for one night, to show that they can have fun and not be alone in the study. The day will be revealing for both, since the director focuses on that friendship that is put to the test before the possibility of changes and farewells. The feature film is one more – and very necessary, by the way – exponent of feature films that delve into female friendship, as we saw in Frances Ha by Noah Baumbach.

With one more humor teen, Wilde hits the spot with a moving ending where the LGBTQI + representation is found in Amy, Dever’s character. “I like that it is not a movie where the coming out of the closet is shown as in so many others, Olivia approaches it in a different way”, assures the actress. Indeed, Nerd night it has a director who is speaking to the new generations.

That transition from a dramatic miniseries to a feature film rooted in comedy showed that Dever doesn’t like to be pigeonholed. “What I want is to mix things, I would not like to follow only one path, I think there are many opportunities in the industry, and I try to have confidence in myself by reminding myself that if I propose to do something that I am passionate about, then I can achieve it, “she said. the young woman who was nominated for the BAFTA as a “rising star” and who this year aspires to two of the most important awards in the industry -the Emmy nominations remain to be awaited- for his work in Dopescik.