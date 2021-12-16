Who is Alexandra Grant, the current and mysterious girlfriend of Keanu Reeves

Our beloved Keanu Reeves has given a lot to talk about in recent weeks. We first learned that he and Sandra Bullock had a crush mutual and even surprised her with details such as the day he brought truffles to her home, but a relationship between them was never consolidated. Later, it turned out that he and Winona Ryder got married and they didn’t know it.

And much is said about the couples of the actor’s past, but little is said about his current partner, Alexandra Grant, with whom he has a beautiful relationship of 3 years.

Related entertainmentKeanu Reeves once showed up at Sandra Bullock’s house with truffles, flowers and champagne

Grant and Reeves have tried to keep their relationship out of the media, however they are seen together on the red carpets and it is no secret that they are more in love than ever. In fact, it was rumored that in April 2021 they would have gotten married in Malibu and were even looking for a home to live in Europe.

We tell you who Alexandra Grant is, the woman who completely stole the actor’s heart.

Who is Alexandra Grant

Alexandra Grant is a visual artist and film director born in 1973 in Ohio, United States. He is currently 48 years old and is said to have met Reeves in 2009, which is why they have known each other for 12 years.

The artist graduated from Swarthmore College and California College of the Arts and her first exhibition was in 2004 with the project Homecoming.

Since 2008 she founded the grantLOVE Project organization, in her work as a director she released the feature film Taking Lena Home In 2016 and 2017, together with Keanu Reeves, he founded the publishing house X-Artist’s Books, as they both share a taste for books.

Grant has worked with Reeves creating books like Ode To Happiness in 2011 and Shadows in 2016. In the first book Reeves participated with the texts and Grant with the illustrations. The second is a compilation of artistic photographs of both.

Alexandra Grant has also ventured into the world of teaching, as she has taught at the Art Center College of Design and the Pacific Northwest College of Art.

One of the curiosities of Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend (or wife?) Is that when he was young his parents divorced and therefore he went to live for a time in Mexico and then lived in Spain, so he can speak Spanish.

The relationship between Grant and Reeves is the strongest the actor has had in years, because although it is known that he dated actresses such as Wynona Rider, Cameron Diaz, Charlize Theron and the Mexican Martha Higareda, since the death of his fiancee Jennifer Syme in 2001 had not been seen in such a love and stable relationship.