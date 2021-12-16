WhatsApp: how to know who your partner or friends talk to the most

WhatsApp users will be able to check who they talk to the most (Photo: REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration / File Photo)

WhatsApp is the messaging platform most used among Internet users. Each user has their chats preferred with the people who talk more, however, the latter may make some curious.

Goal ensures that conversations between users are end-to-end encrypted; that it means that nobody, not even Meta, can see the content of the chats.

However, some users have found a way to find out who are the people with whom their partner, friend or anyone else talks the most. That way, although they may not be able to see the talks, they will be able to know who they spend more time with in the platform.

For those interested in doing this trick, they should know that they only need to follow the following steps.

The trick has a few simple steps (Photo: Pixabay)

Unlike other WhatsApp tricks, such as putting the application in Christmas mode, for this one you do not need to download a second application. Of course, it requires having the other person’s mobile for a few minutes.

-First you will need to make sure you have the latest version of the appIf you don’t have it, you can download it from your application store (App Store or Play Store).

-Open the app and go to Settings.

-Enter Storage and data.

-There you should see the Manage storage tab.

In the image, the WhatsApp logo (Photo: EFE / EPA / IAN LANGSDON / File)



-The list of all the people with whom your partner or friend talks will be displayed in order.

-All will vary in size due to videos or photos shared between users. Most likely the one with the most shared files She is the one he talks with the most.

It should be noted that this trick can be misleading and complicated since it requires a few minutes with the other person’s mobile phone. In that case, it may be best to ask directly before entering that WhatsApp profile.

On December 13, the technical support of WhatsApp confirmed via Twitter that the application no longer publicly displays the status “online” and that this will only be available to the user’s contacts.

Photograph of a mobile phone with the logo of the WhatsApp technological application (Photo: EFE / Marcelo Sayão / File)

“For improve the privacy and security of our users, we’re making it harder for people you don’t know and haven’t chatted with to see your last connection time and online connection status on WhatsApp. This will not change anything between you and your friends, family and businesses that you know and with whom you have exchanged messages before, “said WhatsApp through its technical support.

The change will primarily affect users who chat with people they have not yet added to their contacts. Specifically, it will no longer be possible to verify if a contact is online from the mobile and web app.

Another security measure that is currently being tested in the beta version of WhatsApp, both for Android as for ios, is restrict which contacts can see the last time a user was online. When the functionality is integrated into the stable version of the application, the option “My contacts except …” will appear in the Last time setting. time.

WhatsApp was acquired in 2014 by popular social media service Facebook, recently unified as Goal, company created and founded by the programmer and entrepreneur Mark Zuckerberg. On repeated occasions, the intentions to unify their platforms have been made known; the purpose is for users to interact.

KEEP READING:

Now you can listen to WhatsApp audios before sending them

Schedule your videos on TikTok to be published when you want

Pornhub published the report of the most viewed in 2021: what happened when Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down