WhatsApp changes one of the functionalities preferred by the gossipiest

Bad news for gossips. WhatsApp is implementing a new privacy measure that Hide your “last time” status from people you don’t know or have chatted with in the app.

Previously, WhatsApp set the function to “All” by default, which allowed anyone on WhatsApp to see your status. The new update of WhatsApp limits the visibility of your status to the people you have added on the platform, and set the function to “My Contacts” by default.

In a post on Twitter, the user @AbbasiMsg It explains that you may no longer be able to see other people’s statuses on the platform, and it also includes an email from what appears to be WhatsApp support that describes the new feature. “We are making it difficult for people you don’t know and who you haven’t chatted with to see your last sight and your online presence on WhatsApp”, it reads in the email.

How to change settings to avoid gossip

LThe “My contacts” option for your “last time” status It was already available, but it has never been the default in the app. Also keep in mind that WhatsApp already has the “Nobody” option, which prevents all users from seeing your status.

Your status on WhatsApp lets other contacts know when was the last time you connected, or if you are using the application at the time. Although this may seem like a harmless way to follow your friends and family (and vice versa), WABetaInfo notes that some third-party applications take advantage of this feature.

These applications can add the statuses of certain users, which may allow some gossips or stalkers to keep a close eye on others who use the platform. Activating the “My Contacts” options prevents third-party applications from recording your online status, since an application is not considered one of your contacts and, therefore, will not be able to see your status.

This is not the only change WhatsApp is making to its “last time” status.. In November, WABetaInfo discovered that the messaging app began testing an option, called “My contacts except …”, which allows users to hide their status from certain contacts. WhatsApp has also been working to strengthen user privacy by introducing an option to make its disappearing message feature the default.

What’s more, from now on you can review the audios before sending them. Thus ended the audios with ‘gazapos’, or not knowing if we have remembered to mention something or if our tone was appropriate. This preview function that incorporates the latest version of the app Messaging can be enjoyed by both iOS and Android users.

