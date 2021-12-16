What you didn’t know about ‘the Amazing Spider-Man 2’

The day has come, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is in Mexican cinemas and to get ready for the premiere, we continue with the count of all the arachnid films.

After a restart of the saga that brought many doubts to producers and directors as well as the public, it was decided to launch ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ that brought to the big screen one of the most iconic spider-man villains: Electro.

Various data and curiosities are found within this production, which would become the last of this saga andn where we possibly enjoy the best Spider-Man ever seen in the movies, played by Andrew Garfield.

Here we bring you everything you did not know about the most controversial sequel of the arachnid, the film that has received the worst criticism but contains one of the best superhero scenes in memory.

Shooting

This installment had the green light due to the success of the first part that managed to raise a total of 758 million dollars at the box office. In this film, the director wanted to sow some seeds to develop them in subsequent productions, something that was not achieved.

For this film the appearance of the spidey suit was changed since the previous one received a lot of criticism for being visually aggressive.

Director Webb was inspired by Buster Keaton and Charles Chaplin for Spider-Man’s moves. In one scene we can see a clear reference to the first mentioned.

History

One of the subplots of the film was to show the origin of Peter Parker’s parents, being scientists and researchers, factors that would lead to their death.

This film focused on answering those questions that fans had about the origin of Peter Parker and not the spider-man, It was thus that the history of his parents was deeply linked to the villains and Oscorp.

Villains

Three are present: Harry Osborn, Electro and Rhino. In the case of the green goblin, it was decided to give him a newer look and a totally different suit, a suit that weighed 20 kg which caused Dane DeHaan, the actor who gave him life, to lose 3 kilos on the first day.

Electro is, in this movie, very similar to the one that appears in the Ultimate comicsOn the other hand, in the original comics it is yellow with green, this appearance is the one that will appear in the new installment of Tom Holland.

For the creation of this character, the production began to see electrical storms and study different luminous animals since they wanted to look like a thunderstorm inside him. Actor Jamie Foxx used 21 layers of silicone on his face.

Gwen stacy

In this second part, Gwen Stacy acts as a protagonist since part of the story falls on her.

The speech that Gwen recites during the graduation scene was written by Emma Stone herself.

Talk about this character is talking about one of the most dramatic scenes in a superhero movie: his death. This event is taken from the comic ‘The night when Gwen Stacy die’ since the outfit that Emma Stone wears in that scene is identical to that of the comic character.

When Gwen dies the clock hands stop at 01:21 o’clock, this because of comic # 121

which is where that character dies.

General curiosities

Even though Peter Parker is shown as a photographer He is never seen taking a photo.

One scene that was left out was the reappearance of Peter’s father at Gwen Stacy’s grave to say the famous phrase “With all great power comes great responsibility.”

This installment has been the arachnid movie that has collected the least in all of history with a total of 711 million dollars.

DAG