What were the illegal substances that caused the arrest of Sylvester Stallone in Australia | Hollywood actors | Celebs | CHEKA

Sylvester Stallone it has a controversial past that few know about. Since his debut on the screens, some chapters of his life have been uncovered, to the surprise of his millions of followers. One of those scandals took place in 2007, when he was arrested for transporting illegal products.

MORE INFORMATION: Sylvester Stallone auctions relics of his films

The actor was trusting and headed for Australia without imagining that the authorities would do an exhaustive review of their suitcases, where after a few long minutes of inspection they found a large number of drugs that are prohibited in the oceanic country.

For having broken the law, Stallone he is obliged to declare the crime he committed in court. Next, find out what was the illicit substance that entered Australia and how much is the fine that you will have to pay to avoid falling into more problems.

MORE INFORMATION: The productions that did not convince Sylvester Stallone and he refused to star

For breaking the law, Stallone is forced to declare in court the crime he committed (Photo: Sylvester Stallone / Instagram)

ILLEGAL SUBSTANCES

The protagonist of “Rocky” pleaded guilty to charges that indicted them for illegally introducing growth hormones into Australia, claiming that it was a terrible error of which he was not aware that he was not complying.

“A strange and really unfortunate incident occurred when I entered your country. I made a terrible mistake, not because I tried to deceive anyone, but because I was unaware of its laws “, manifested Sylvester in a letter addressed to the court that was released to the newspaper ‘The Sydney Morning Herald’.

MORE INFORMATION: Why didn’t Sylvester Stallone want the lead in “Superman”?

The protagonist of “Rocky” pleaded guilty to the charges (Photo: IMDB)

WHAT DID YOU USE HORMONES FOR?

On the occasion of presenting the last film in the saga “Rocky”, the actor visited the country, not imagining that Australia’s regulations were more stringent than those of U.S. In complete ignorance, the artist took with him the hormones that he would consume in the coming months, which were prescribed by a doctor and consisted of growth hormones and testosterone that he used for an ailment that he did not specify.

“It was never my intention to violate the laws and I realize that I should have been adequately informed of your customs regulations. Under medical supervision, I continue to use both medications. I had a significant amount of them in my luggage because I was going to spend three months in Thailand “added Stallone.

MORE INFORMATION: When Sylvester Stallone Almost Died Recording the Movie Rocky IV

On the occasion of presenting the latest film in the “Rocky” saga, the actor visited Australia without imagining that the laws were more rigorous than those of the United States (Photo: Sylvester Stallone / Instagram)

WHAT WAS FOUND

The Australian Customs department stated that in the Hollywood star’s luggage they found five boxes of Jintropin, a synthetic hormone that is known generically as somatropin, which is illegal in the country. For his part, the American emphasized that he never hid the products and that the agents analyzed testosterone, allowing him to enter his medications.

Likewise, Stallone did not hesitate to clarify that he did not transport prohibited products such as firearms, steroids, illegal drugs, among others. Which means a crime that in Australia is paid with up to $ 91,080.

MORE INFORMATION: What You Should Know About Sylvester Stallone’s Children

THE TIME STALLONE WAS ABOUT TO DIE

At an event that brings together the most famous actors, Stallone shared some details that had never been made public before and that even his thousands of fans did not know. It’s about the day he was about to die when he recorded the fourth installment of “Rocky”. If you want to know more CLICK HERE.