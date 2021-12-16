What to see on CCC Go, Mubi, Star + and Apple TV

CCC GO

The past that unites us (by Cinemax, at 20)

The director of a Hindu orphanage is on the verge of bankruptcy. When he discovers that his organization is about to receive a considerable donation from an American businesswoman, he travels to New York to meet her. With Julianne Moore and Michele Williams.

Jack and Jill (at 10:10 p.m. on Warner Channel)

Jack is a family man who has to face a difficult problem: the arrival of Christmas for his hated sister Jill. As if that were not enough, the visit of a few days takes longer than expected and the brothers will try to smooth things over. With Adam Sandler, Al Pacino and Kathie Holmes.

Couching Tiger, Hiden Dragon (on I-Sat, at 19.50)

Li Mu Bay, a legendary martial arts expert, has decided to bequeath his magic sword to his best friend. He also asks Yu Sha, a warrior with whom he is in love, to keep the weapon until it reaches its new owner. Action and Adventure, directed by Ang Lee.

MUBI

The pool

Sarah Morton (Charlotte Rampling), a British writer author of mystery books and detective novels, travels from London to the south of France, to spend a few days at her publisher (Charles Dance), with the intention of resting and finding inspiration for his new novel. There he meets his host’s teenage daughter, the attractive and unconventional Julie (Ludivine Sagnier). In the cycle dedicated to the French director François Ozon, the platform today offers this psychological drama from 2003.

STAR +

The legend of Don Julio, heart and bone

Alfred Oliveri documentary about one of the most famous barbecue in Buenos Aires. It covers three generations traversed by meat. As a premeditated destiny, we enter his story, that of a man who has had to move forward from his childhood to his dazzling present, turning a simple neighborhood grill into the best steakhouse in the world. The everyday epic of a neighborhood hero. When Children Return A retired couple prepares to defend their home from an unthinkable threat: their adult children return. Mexican comedy directed by Hugo Lara.

10 pigeons

It tells the story of Felix, a prestigious investigation detective about to turn 40 whose favorite hobby is riding his motorcycle at high speed when the city is empty. Félix faces a new and mysterious case that moves the Judicial Power of the Nation and public opinion: a serial murderer, with theatrical characteristics, kills powerful judges, leaving their bodies in a pool of blood and surrounded by dead pigeons. It is an Argentine thriller directed by Tamae Garateguy. With Nancy Dupláa, Guillermo Pfening and Alberto Ajaka.

APPLE TV

The tragedy of Macbeth

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand are the starring stars of this film adaptation based on the classic play by William Shakespeare. Murder, madness and ambition will be the central themes in this film directed by Joel Coen, who for the first time gets alone behind the scenes, without the usual accompaniment of his brother, Ethan Coen.