What problem made Chore Mejía resign from Chivas Femenil? – David Medrano

GOES FORWARD

Faced with the situation of a personal problem that clashes with the principles of the institution, Edgar ‘Chore’ Mejía decided to resign as coach of the Guadalajara women’s team, where he did a good job.

The “Chore”, through a letter, reported his decision to leave Chivas to dedicate himself to attending to the personal problem. The former player knows perfectly the values ​​of the rojiblancos in an issue like the one he is experiencing and, before generating a problem for the club, or being fired, he decided to step aside. According to what is known, in the next few days the issue could reach the courts and Mejía wants to have the opportunity to seek to solve it without having any relationship with the Herd.

SETTINGS

The match on date 1 of the next tournament between León and Atlas is postponed to give the two teams that have just gone on vacation more preparation time.

The matchday 2 duel between Mazatlán and América is also postponed, as well as the Monterrey matches on dates 4 and 5, since the Rayados have to travel to play the Club World Cup. These will not be the only changes that are made to the calendar that was just presented on Sunday, since there will be modifications with the Concachampions calendar. After that, some matches of León, Cruz Azul, Pumas and Santos could move by day and time according to the days they have to face the international competition.

CAME BACK

Luis ‘Gordo’ Márquez six months ago was one of the most prominent players in the Expansion League and was a factor for Deportivo Tepatitlán to be crowned champion of champions; It was for this reason that having a contract with Chivas, the rojiblancos made the decision to reinstate him and send him to Tapatío with the possibility of integrating him to the first team, however, the injury issue did not allow him to shine and much of the tournament was injured by a problem chronic pubalgia. The midfielder negotiated his departure with Chivas and has returned to Tepatitlán with the intention of being able to recover his career.

