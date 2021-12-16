“What did we do?”: Why did Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem try to get off Being the Ricardos a week earlier?

U.S-. Although Nicole Kidman Y Javier Bardem are overflowing with critical acclaim for their performances as Lucille ball Y Desi arnaz in Being the Ricardos, the actors revealed that they tried to get off the project a month before filming began. They felt so pressured by the iconic characters they were about to portray that they even begged the director to delay production.

In a sincere conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Kidman Y Bardem discussed the high expectations that arose with the announcement of a film based on the protagonists of the comedy I love lucy, and the criticism they faced when they were announced for the biopic. The actors acknowledged that they did not know that the show “had a cult following that transcended generations.”

“I didn’t know how big it was. When I really started to delve into it, the deeper I delved into it, the more I knew how iconic the show was… it was like, ‘Shit,’ ”he expressed. Bardem. “Shit, what did we do? I got scared ”, he sentenced Kidman. A month before production began, the actors sent their agents to remove them from the film. When their plans failed, they tried to delay.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is all falling apart,'” said the film’s producer, Todd Black, who also spoke to The Hollywood Reporter. Kidman Y Bardem scheduled a Zoom meeting with Aaron Sorkin, the director, and begged him to delay production for a year. Although he tried to make an effort, Amazon, the film’s distributor, eventually refused.

“So it was like, ‘Oh no. Oh no. In fact, we have to do this, ‘”he recalled. Kidman about their reaction. Criticisms of the choice of the leads ranged from the actress not having the comedy skills to meet “Lucille Ball’s high standards” until Bardem He was not Cuban nor did he look like Arnaz. “I am an actor and that is what I do for a living, I try to be people that I am not,” replied the actor.