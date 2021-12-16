What are the new taxes that will be applied in Mexico City in 2022

Pixabay

A wide variety of digital services have become part of daily life, as they are used by Mexicans, from ordering food at home to enjoying some content for streaming. However, new taxes related to some activities must be paid to the treasury in Mexico City.

And it is that the CDMX Congress approved the Income Law for Fiscal Year 2022, where three new taxes directed to digital services will be applied for next year.

Next we will reveal what will be the taxes that will be considered in the entity.

Which are?

* Tax for online food ordering platforms

It will be applied to distributors, users or merchants. But it will be a 2% tax on delivery applications such as: Uber Eats or DIDI Food.

* Tax on streaming shows

According to the capital’s Congress, a show to which the public has access will pay up to 2% to the treasury.

* Lodging tax

Hosting service intermediaries will have to pay a 5% tax for services through the apps. The request is to pay no later than the 15th of each month in a statement.

The objective of the Revenue Law is to be more effective in collecting taxes and raising the financial capacity of Mexico City.

Why CDMX residents will no longer be able to park their vehicles in another state

Meanwhile, the process of registering a vehicle could be carried out in any state, that is, if you bought your car in Mexico City and registered it in Morelos, it did not matter and the procedure was carried out.

However, things have changed and now that practice can no longer be carried out, so if you buy your vehicle in the CDMX, it must be placed here and then we will announce the reason.

Why the change? What happened is that it is estimated that around 55% of the cars purchased were located in other states in order to avoid the payment of tenure.

Even Morelos was the entity most requested by the drivers, since it is a state very close to the city, but also, this entity does not pay for the service.

For this reason, due to the fact that the procedure was carried out frequently in other entities, the Vehicle Control System (SICOVE) decided to prohibit the practice of placing cars that were purchased in CDMX agencies, in other states.

In that case, the agencies will be able to carry out the license plate procedure when acquiring a car in the city. The only thing they will request will be documents such as: proof of address, official identification, invoice issued by the agency and payment of rights. It will also be important to mention that, if you still have plates from another state, you could be fined.

For its part, it must be remembered that the Government of Mexico City created a new portal to carry out endless procedures and consult various services, as well as social programs that will be of great use to citizens.

