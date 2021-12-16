After more than a year of postponing its premiere due to the coronavirus pandemic, it finally came to light the first trailer for ‘West Side Story’. During the Oscar 2021 awards ceremony, which took place this Sunday, April 25, The trailer for director Steven Spielberg’s upcoming musical was revealed.

For his version of ‘West Side Story’, Spielberg is part of the 1957 musical written by Arthur Laurents. This work was first made into a movie in 1961 starring Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer, who played Maria and Tony, two young members of rival street gangs in New York living their love story. The film was directed by Robert Wise and it won ten Oscars, including best picture.

West Side Story: Steven Spielberg’s First Movie Trailer

Steven Spielberg’s new adaptation, which represents the director’s first foray into the musical genre, It will arrive through Disney on December 10. The release is motivated by the 60th anniversary of the first film.

The film will star Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler. In addition, Rita Moreno will participate, who was part of the cast of the original film and won an Oscar for best supporting actress for her performance as Anita.

The new version of ‘West Side Story’ features a script by Tony Kushner, who previously collaborated with Steven Spielberg writing ‘Munich’ and ‘Lincoln’.