‘West Side Story’: Spielberg triumphs in his foray into the musical with Christmas movie – movie news

The rereading of what is perhaps one of the most exciting love stories in film history continues to fascinate us more than 60 years later.

Can you succeed in the cinema of the 21st century with a history of more than 60 years ago? Steven Spielberg has confirmed it again with his rereading from West side story, premiere in theaters this December 22th, which incidentally has become one of the best movies to see at the cinema this Christmas.

The musical film – the first in Spielberg’s career – preserves the score, songs and numbers of the original work 1957 Broadway show, which in turn inspired the 1961 film by Robert Wise, winner of 10 Oscars of the 11 for which it was nominated, with libretto by Ernest Lehman, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and concept, direction and choreography by Jerome Robbins.

To all this we must also add the know-how of one of the best film directors in history, who brings a precious, romantic and exciting rereading of this great classic. As you surely know, West side story adapt the play Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare, only this time the narrative is not set in the Verona created by the Bard, but in New York City in the 1950s.

The impossible love of the original plot is still present, represented by the characters of Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel zegler), linked one and the other to two opposing gangs on the West Side: the Jets led by Riff (Mike Faist) and the Sharks, from Puerto Rico, led by Bernardo (David Alvarez).

The hatred between the two gangs is such that they are not able to coexist together in the same place in the city. But when Tony – Riff’s best friend and former Jet – runs into María – Bernardo’s younger sister – his love will be unstoppable and will exceed even the sharp limits imposed by the clans.

In addition to the aforementioned Elgort or Zegler, the cast of this new West side story will once again have the fantastic Rita Moreno, who in the 1961 version played the unforgettable Anita, a role for which she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Here, in the version of Spielberg and at 89 years old, she gets into the shoes of Valentina, owner of the store where Tony works, in addition to serving as an executive producer.

The cast, among others, is completed by Ariana DeBose (Anita), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank) and Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke).

The ‘crème de la crème’ of Broadway and Hollywood

The movie is visually beautiful and it shows that each shot has been conceived so that the viewer is completely delighted. From the first scene, in which just a hiss and the snap of a few fingers catch your attention, to the wonderful overhead shot of the two bands in the salt warehouse.

Although it was the first foray of the director of Indiana Jones Y ET the alien in the universe of musicals, the adaptation has had the best creative team on Broadway and Hollywood. For example, it includes two-time Oscar-nominated and Pulitzer-winning screenwriter Tony Kushner, who also serves as executive producer; Justin Peck, who choreographs the film’s musical numbers; Gustavo Dudamel, prestigious conductor of the Paris Opera and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra and supervisor of the recording of the iconic soundtrack; David Newman, composer, Oscar-nominated conductor and author of the musical arrangements; Jeanine Tesori, songwriter in charge of the voice cast, or Matt Sullivan, Grammy® nominee and executive music producer.

The most immortal romantic couple of all time, a allegation much more marked than the 1961 film against racism and for the power of love and Steven Spielberg behind the scenes. What more could you ask of the perfect movie for this Christmas? We tell you: nothing.