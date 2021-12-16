Wear OS 3 emulator filters your designs

If this morning we saw what the stock Wear OS 3 interface was like, without the customization layer that Samsung has implemented in its Galaxy Watch 4, now we see what the pixel watch will look like.

The latest version of the emulator Wear OS 3 which has recently been updated with a new interface and new applications hides what would be the clock screens of Google’s first smartwatch, whose design was leaked a few days ago and whose launch according to rumors would take place during the first quarter of 2022.

So are the 10 Google watch screens for Wear OS 3

9to5Google is the one who has discovered the 10 watch faces that the latest version of the Wear OS 3 emulator hides in its source code, specifically in the hidden video that we can see on these lines promoting the Wear OS 3 or Pixel Watch watch faces.

The design of two of the watch faces featured in the video match Jon Prosser’s recreations of the Pixel Watch, adding more credence to the leak of Google’s watch design.

The designs of the Pixel Watch clock faces follow the design of Material You and some Android 12 widgets. We found designs that seem to change their color and animation depending on the time of day. Also, it appears that the Pixel Watch will come standard with a clock display with integration with Fitbit, in addition to Google Fit.

Starting next year, new watches with Wear OS 3 will begin to arrive, in addition to the update for a selection of watches for the middle of 2022. Currently, Samsung has the temporary exclusive of Wear OS 3.

