We will have to keep waiting for “Fast and Furious 10”

We will have to keep those Corona for a while longer, because the next cinematic installment of “Fast and Furious“ has been postponed.

Universal Pictures announced this week that decided to move the debut of the tenth film in the franchise in more than a month, which for now is known as “Fast and Furious 10”.

According to what was reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the new film will no longer arrive on April 7, 2023 and moved its premiere until on May 19 of the same year, a postponement of six weeks. The studio already had a May date reserved for an “untitled” event film.

“Fast and Furious 10” will be the penultimate chapter of the series “The Fast Saga”, so there will still be one more movie to close the main story starring Vin Diesel where logic and physics are no longer respected.

Justin lin, who directed “Fast 9” and four other installments in the franchise, will return behind the scenes for the start of the finale.

According to Diesel, Filming on the 10th film is expected to begin in January 2022, with a strong possibility that “Fast 10” and “Fast 11” will be filmed at the same time.

Although the return of Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges and Sung Kang, there is still no clarity regarding an eventual return of Dwayne johnson, after Diesel will invite you to return to the saga.

“I say it for love … but you must appear. Do not leave the franchise aside, you have a very important role to play. ‘Hobbs’ cannot be played by anyone else“, said the actor who gives life to” Dom “.

It still remains to say goodbye to the saga of increasingly impossible stunts, although if these characters have survived everything, nothing prevents the studio from coming back with more films in the future. But that’s a story for later.