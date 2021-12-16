We chatted with Eternals actor Richard Madden

British actor Richard Madden is the new protagonist of the Marvel film, Eternals, in which he shares credits with Angelina Jolie and the Mexican, Salma Hayek.

By Jorge Alférez

Richard Madden, whom we have seen shine in series such as Game of Thrones and films such as Cinderella (2015), today is one more superhero of the Marvel family, after giving life to Ikaris, a character from Eternals, a project in which he participated with great stars.

In an exclusive interview, he told us what it was like to be part of that universe, as well as letting us know a little more about his style and personality.

What was it like to become a Marvel superhero?

Become a superhero fIt was a very exciting trip, I am honored to form for the family. Also, now I’m a Lego, is incredible.

What makes you feel safe?

What makes me feel safe is wear a good outfit, accompanied by a beautiful fragrance. That always makes me feel comfortable with myself.

How important are aromas to you?

I have always liked to play and try different scents. I believe that fragrances can make you feel safer and better. I also like to play with them at the time of work; depending on the character to whom he is giving life, I like to give him his own essence.

How would you define your style?

Pretty boring (laughs). I mostly wear jeans. I consider myself very practical when it comes to dressing.

Do you think that today men take more care of their image?

I consider than before, men were not expected to take care of their image, but now we feel more comfortable with personal care and we are more familiar with the grooming routines that are essential.











