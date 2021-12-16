Vin Diesel with hair: look at these pictures

If you had never imagined seeing Vin Diesel with hair look at these images of the actor in his time before staying bald .

Vin Diesel shows that after 50 years you can continue to show off your muscles

We have been seeing 20 years Vin Diesel starring in some of our favorite Hollywood action movies always looking the same: his burly physique and bald head are a hallmark of the 53-year-old actor. But, believe it or not, there was a time when Vin Diesel had hair and several images demonstrated.

Diesel graduated from high school in 1985 from Anglo American School in New York City, and in his senior class photo he shows off his thick black hair. Totally unrecognizable to the point that some found him more like Drake than himself. It seems to be one of the only images of Vin Diesel with his natural hair. From there, only the bald Vin Diesel is contemplated. However, fans of the actor have the opportunity to see him with some different hairstyles thanks to the roles he has in movies. For example, in 2004 he starred in ‘The Chronicles of Riddick’, where he had very long hair with rakes and a tremendous beard.

In 2006, in the movie ‘Find Me Guilty’, Vin Diesel played a mobster with a budding belly and hair that the truth could pass for his own.

The truth is that the movies in which you have to put your hair, it is precisely not a conventional or typical hairstyle. In addition to the examples above, in the 2015 film ‘The Last Witch Hunter’, Diesel played a man with a voluminous toupee and a long beard that was braided.

Vin Diesel in his senior class photo SETH POPPEL / YEARBOOK LIBRARY

We, with your permission, prefer the bald Vin Diesel; Although the actor must be recognized for how easy it is to wear any look and not look bad at all.

‘The Chronicles of Riddick’. DANNY BOSCH ‘Find me guilty.’ WILL HART / YARI FILM GRP / KOBAL / SHUTTERSTOCK

