Vin Diesel will build a film studio in the Dominican Republic with the production company of ‘Fast and Furious’

The President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, reported this Sunday in his official account of Twitter that the actor Vin Diesel will build its own film studio in the country. It will together with the production company One Race Films, founded by Vin Diesel in nineteen ninety five, Y responsible for the last four installments of the ‘Fast and Furious’ movie saga.

The film studio will take place at Puerto Plata, at northern Dominican Republic, and the agreement is already signed: “From Bergantin, Puerto Plata we want to announce to the country, the signing of an agreement for the construction of a film studio under the direction of @vinDiesel and One Race Film, which will consolidate the Dominican film industry and generate thousands of jobs and promote tourism “said Abinader on his account Twitter.

Vin Diesel, very involved in his new project

The visit this Sunday of the American actor to the Dominican Republic is the third in a few months, which It implies that Vin Diesel is fully involved in his new project. A plan that, as Abinader has well explained, will give thousands of jobs to the country’s inhabitants and will also increase tourism in the area.

The signing of this agreement comes after the past February 27 Abinder announced the start-up of a film studios, whose size, and the involvement of international companies and actors would surprise, has pointed out the Efe Agency.

Chosen for its tropical landscapes



The Dominican Republic may have been the place chosen by Vin Diesel due to its tropical landscapes that have been the settings of many Hollywood films. The country already has a number of film studios of American production companies, who chose this place for the same reason.