Video of David Medrano thanking Martinoli: ‘I will never be able to pay you’

Because a message on Twitter was not enough to express his feelings about what he considers an “priceless detail”, David Medrano recorded a video of Christian Martinoli to thank you again for having allowed him to narrate the goal that gave Atlas the title, a team of which the veteran journalist is a follower and which he had never seen champion due to the 70-year drought.

Last Sunday at the Jalisco Stadium, the Grand Final went to a penalty shootout and Martinoli decided live that Medrano should narrate the epic moment of the club of his loves, a gesture that became a trend on social networks, applauded by his followers and even by professional colleagues such as David Faitelson and Paco González.

“Imagine what it is for a narrator to have a team that hasn’t been crowned for 70 years and for him to have the possibility of narrating the goal that breaks that drought. Imagine that the best narrator in Mexico such as Christian Martinoli gives the microphone to a guy like meI’m not a narrator, I don’t have the conditions, “he said.

“That Christian has given the microphone to me is a detail that I do not have with what to pay itThat speaks of the quality of person of Mr. Martinoli, whom I have known for 20 years and it is always the right “.

‘With the failure of Zaldívar I swore that Atlas did not win’

Used to living in suffering and disappointment During so many years of drought and misfortune like Rojinegro, Medrano Félix accepted that after Edgar Zaldívar’s grotesque failure, inches from the goal, he thought it would be another nightmare for his team.

“As a journalist, as a follower of the Rojinegro team, I have lived through many circumstances and always accustomed to suffering, that’s why when Zaldívar misses that head butt 30 centimeters from the line, a thousand things began to come to mind, as if it were a message of ‘Again it will not be’. Then Aldo Rocha fails the penalty and he reaffirms what he thought because the history of the Atlas is full of that.