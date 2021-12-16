Video game Blue Archive apologizes for breaking promise to ‘no censor content’ – Kudasai

On the official Twitter account for the global version of the video game for smartphones Blue Archive, a letter of apology was released to players because the promise that the content would not be altered was not kept. The lengthy writing mentions:

«Dear Senseis. (Referring to the players) Hi, I’m the program director at Blue Archive, YongHa Kim. First of all, I would like to deeply apologize for the revision of Aris’s stage production in the global version. Before publication, we were unable to fully consider the different regional situations that could occur in future updates. As a result, I was unable to keep my word in the last interview, which resulted in disappointment for the Senseis who confirmed certain changes through this update. In addition, I would like to share with you the official position for future “censorship”».

«I would like to inform you that the difference in scenarios between regions is not due to the policy of development studios and publishers to favor or neglect certain regions. In this case, we had no choice but to respond to external requests. You had to choose between options such as removing all content, modifying the illustrations or changing the production, and we felt that the best option was to change the production, as it would minimize the damage to the content. We are fully aware of the importance of preserving the original content, but we believed that it was more important to offer a stable game service».

«We, the development studio, share the same desire as all Senseis: to be able to offer the same service in all regions with original content. However, it is also true that since each region has different service circumstances, unavoidable requests for modification may occur. In the future, we will update these modifications to preserve the original intent to the extent possible. Additionally, we will include certain changes in future update notifications. Once again, I would like to express my sincere apologies to all senseis who enjoy Blue Archive. I hope everyone has a good end of the year, and we will take steps to make sure we don’t disappoint you in future updates.».

The censorship situation was reported in a video game scene where the character Alice (ア リ ス), called “Aris”Due to the production, she appears half-naked and lying down. The censorship is understandable given the character’s appearance as an apparent minor, however, the problem lies in the fact that the same director who is apologizing today assured in an interview prior to the global launch that there would be no change. It is for this reason that players are making a review-bombing to the video game, which at the date of writing this article has a score of 1.6 points (out of a total of 5.0) on the Google play store (the minimum is not 0.0, but 1.0).

It is worth mentioning that the Japanese version of the video game is available in the catalog of QooApp in this link.

Blue Archive Synopsis

The city academies are divided into their own districts and are considered mostly independent. The General Council of Students acts as the governing board to manage the academies as a whole. However, the group’s ability to govern has been halted since the mysterious disappearance of the president of the General Student Council. Endless problems have started to crop up across Kivotos in the absence of the president’s leadership.

To avoid disaster, the General Student Council enlists the help of the Federal Research Club, also known as Schale. In fact, Schale is the newest club in town and the last to be approved before the president’s demise. To carry out his task, Schale has the guidance of a Sensei to help them solve the incidents around Kivotos.

Fountain: Official Twitter Account

