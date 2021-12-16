Very hard! The controversy between Reese Witherspoon and Britney Spears in the face of the media

U.S -. Reese witherspoon she remembered how she and the singer Britney SpearsAs well as other female stars, they were portrayed in the media when they were all emerging in the entertainment industry. During an interview with Time, the 45-year-old actress recalled the constant attention she received from the paparazzi after her divorce from Ryan Phillippe in November 2006.

Reese witherspoon She recalled how the treatment of her divorce differed from the narrative they gave Spears’ when in her case, she divorced Kevin Federline. The women also had children of the same age when they announced their breakup. Reese noted that Spears, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan were painted as “bad” girls in the media, while women like her and Jennifer Garner were labeled “good.” “What if the media had decided that I was something else?” Reflected the Oscar winner.

“I would be in a totally different position. I mean it’s my decisions or the career choices I made, but it feels very arbitrary too, “he said. Despite her labels, Witherspoon also shared that, like Spears, her family was put under a microscope. The actress explained that there was a moment during her divorce where there was an RV parked outside her house, with cameras pointed at her kitchen window.

“My kids will tell you stories about when they were in preschool and people got on the roofs of our cars,” said the actress. Since the release of The New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, a number of celebrities have opened up to share how they can relate to the pop star’s story, including actress Sienna Miller.

“When I see images of photographers chasing and attacking women the way they did, it makes me shiver, it was so intense,” Miller told The Daily Telegraph. “It was a strange time for a young woman to become known, at the height of the frenzy that was happening in the tabloid culture,” she continued. For her part, Spears revealed that she cried inconsolably after watching some scenes from the documentary.