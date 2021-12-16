“Venus and Serena are going to revolutionize the world”

Richard Williams had a very clear vision of future of his daughters and using unconventional methods, developed a plan that will lead to Venus and Serena Williams From the streets of Compton, California to the olympus of sport turning them into legendary icons. The film shows the power of family, perseverance and unshakable faith as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.

Aunjanue Ellis plays the girls’ mother, Oracene “Brandi” Williams, Saniyya Sidney is Venus Williams, Demi Singleton plays Serena Williams, with Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen and Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci. The cast also includes Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn, and Craig Tate.

Green directs’The Williams Method‘from a script written by Zach Baylin. Producers are Tim White and Trevor White with their production company Star Thrower Entertainment, and Will Smith with his production company Westbrook. Isha Price, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, James Lassiter, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adam Merims, Lynn Harris, Allan Mandelbaum, Jon Mone and Peter Dodd serve as executive producers.

‘The Williams Method’ opens in Spain on January 21, 2022 only in theaters.

