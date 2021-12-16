UEFA Nations League | Spain already knows its rivals
The new edition of the UEFA Nations League gets underway. Spain was runner-up last October, falling with France in the final played in Italy. And he wants this title that is missing in the historical record of our country, which would also give the direct ticket to the 2024 Eurocup.
Today UEFA raffles the groups of the usual league that must be played in the following months, framed as usual since the beginning of this competition in 2018 in several different divisions that are accessed by sporting merits.
We are going to know now what has been the result of this draw that includes all the teams of the European confederation. As we said before, the competition is divided into four different categories and Spain will face Portugal, the Czech Republic and Switzerland. These have been all the groups after the draw:
LEAGUE A
Group 1: Austria, Croatia, Denmark, France
Group 2: Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain
Group number 3: Hungary, England, Germany, Italy
Group 4: Wales, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium
LEAGUE B
Group 1: Armenia, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Ukraine
Group 2: Albania, Israel, Russia, Iceland
Group number 3: Montenegro, Romania, Finland, Bosnia
Group 4: Slovenia, Serbia, Norway, Sweden
LEAGUE C
Group 1: Faroe Islands, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Turkey
Group 2: Cyprus or Estonia, Kosovo, Greece, Northern Ireland
Group number 3: Kazakhstan or Moldova, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Slovakia
Group 4: Gibraltar, Georgia, North Macedonia, Bulgaria
LEAGUE D
Group 1: Latvia, Andorra, Kazakhstan or Moldova
Group 2: San Marino, Cyprus or Estonia, Malta