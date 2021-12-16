UEFA Nations League | Spain already knows its rivals

The new edition of the UEFA Nations League gets underway. Spain was runner-up last October, falling with France in the final played in Italy. And he wants this title that is missing in the historical record of our country, which would also give the direct ticket to the 2024 Eurocup.

Today UEFA raffles the groups of the usual league that must be played in the following months, framed as usual since the beginning of this competition in 2018 in several different divisions that are accessed by sporting merits.

We are going to know now what has been the result of this draw that includes all the teams of the European confederation. As we said before, the competition is divided into four different categories and Spain will face Portugal, the Czech Republic and Switzerland. These have been all the groups after the draw:

LEAGUE A

Group 1: Austria, Croatia, Denmark, France

Group 2: Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain

Group number 3: Hungary, England, Germany, Italy

Group 4: Wales, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium

LEAGUE B

Group 1: Armenia, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Ukraine

Group 2: Albania, Israel, Russia, Iceland

Group number 3: Montenegro, Romania, Finland, Bosnia

Group 4: Slovenia, Serbia, Norway, Sweden

LEAGUE C

Group 1: Faroe Islands, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Turkey

Group 2: Cyprus or Estonia, Kosovo, Greece, Northern Ireland

Group number 3: Kazakhstan or Moldova, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Slovakia

Group 4: Gibraltar, Georgia, North Macedonia, Bulgaria

LEAGUE D

Group 1: Latvia, Andorra, Kazakhstan or Moldova

Group 2: San Marino, Cyprus or Estonia, Malta