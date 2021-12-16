Uber Eats successfully delivers its first order in space

ORn Uber Eats delivery man has officially made the first food delivery in space Of the brand.

The specialized food delivery platforms have been well received by consumers and users around the world, thanks to the ease in which they can receive the dishes from their favorite restaurants to their home, office or almost anywhere they are, a fact that It has allowed him to increase his income, despite the arrival of the pandemic.

According to the Statista graph where it shows the food delivery market revenue via the internet worldwide by type of delivery, the platforms delivery In 2019 they managed to exceed food orders compared to the restaurants themselves, this by registering income of 53,787.5 million dollars, a figure that is estimated to reach 96,864.4 in 2024, anticipating an increase of almost 100 percent.

We have a considerable variety of these types of platforms to choose from who will be the lucky one to receive our orders, but some have managed to win the preference of the consumer over others, among them, Rappi, Uber Eats, Didi Food, among others; Being a somewhat fought market, brands choose to carry out different strategies that allow them a better position in the consumer’s mind, either through loyalty programs or other actions that undoubtedly attract attention.

ORne of the most recognized companies in food delivery has innovated with a new positioning strategy when making its first delivery in space. Uber Eats announced through a statement its first food delivery in space, expanding the brand’s footprint beyond this world by successfully completing its journey to deliver food platters to the International Space Station.

Uber Eats managed to send its first installment into space thanks to a strategic alliance with the Japanese businessman and fan of the delivery, Yusaku Maezawa, who will personally deliver typical Japanese food to the astronauts of the International Space Station, as part of their 12-day orbit. This delivery was made on December 11, traveling 248 miles (approximately 400 kilometers), 8 hours and 34 minutes from the departure of Maezara from Earth.

According to Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber:

“It’s a small delivery for Yusaku Maezawa; a giant delivery for Uber Eats! “We are beyond excited to have helped realize our first successful delivery to space. Our goal is to help people go where they want and get what they want, no matter where they are. That is why we are proud to be able to bring a piece of the earth to astronauts on the International Space Station. Yusaku Maezawa was definitely rated five stars on this installment, even though it took a little longer than the usual 30 minutes.“

For his part, the delivery man Yusaku Maezawa mentioned that:

“The initiative and sense of adventure of Uber Eats It is inspiring. I will never stop challenging myself and I hope everyone continues to do the same. Let’s make the world a better place!”.

Constant technological advances are allowing companies of international caliber to find new business opportunities, creating markets that did not exist a couple of years ago, but that show promise in the space.

A few weeks ago Jeff Bezos was shown making an alliance with Sierra Space and NASA to create the first business park in space, Orbital Reed, this being the first of its kind and that it would seek to expand markets in space.

SpaceX and Blue Origin are interested in monopolizing the space housing market, but so that their population does not feel so far from their daily lives, it seems that Uber Eats has a special solution by integrating into the market. How often will we see the brand place these space door-to-door orders?

