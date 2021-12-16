Twitch, PlayStation Network and more services are not working in various parts of the world, what is happening?

A new fall in Amazon Web Services has left platforms like Twitch without service. This is what is known so far.

A good number of Web services among which are Twitch, PlayStation Network, EA’s online services and many other platforms, they have stopped working in half the world because of what seems to be a fall of the Amazon Web Services.

The drop occurred just a week after the last one, which also affected a good number of services and left some of the most popular Internet platforms unusable. In the same way that it happened last week, the fall seems to be mainly affecting American regions.

Why is Twitch not working? Amazon seems to be to blame

Websites such as DownDetector have not been slow to echo the problems, due to the flood of reports from users, which indicate that platforms such as PlayStation Network, the online services of several of the main console and PC games, and services such as Twitch are going through trouble.

Likewise, Twitch itself has issued a statement through its Twitter profile, warning about the fall and stating that they are already working on finding a solution.

🔎 We are aware of several issues affecting Twitch services. Our team is aware and hard at work fixing them – we’ll continue to update you, here. – Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) December 15, 2021

The Amazon Web Services status page specifies that there are two incidents affecting the US-WEST-1 and US-WEST-2 regions. Therefore, it is logical that the majority of users who complain about the problems are residents of parts of the United States.

As has happened in previous falls, the most normal thing is that everything returns to normal after a few minutes. We will update this article as more news about the issue is shared.

Related topics: Applications

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe