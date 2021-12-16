Tristan Thompson accepts that he cheated on Khloe Kardashian on her birthday, the same day she announced that she had forgiven him for other infidelities and they had returned. | Famous
“I’m sure if the child turns out to be mine, that the only conception date was March 13, 2021, because it was my birthday,” said the Sacramento Kings player.
In the documents, Tristan accepted that they had a relationship with Maralee from December 2020 to March of this year, but that they only had sex during their birthday celebration.
“I just remember that (Maralee) and I had sex in March 2021 and not at any other time in 2021,” he added.
“Those who are destined to be together are those who overcome everything that is designed to separate them and come out of it stronger than before,” said the celebrity in networks.
The deception was exposed earlier this month, when the personal trainer sued it, but the basketball player had not acknowledged it until now.
The personal trainer gave birth on December 1, but the child’s paternity has not yet been established, according to The Daily Mail. This would be the third child of the Sacramento Kings player, who has a three-year-old daughter with Khloé. .
Cheating on Khloé Kardashian
Tristan Thompson explained that he secretly contacted Maralee Nichols on Snapchat.
“The plaintiff told me that she had been with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; in other words, we could see each other from time to time to only have casual sex of mutual consent, “he said.
After she became pregnant, the athlete offered her $ 75,000 under the table for an abortion, according to the plaintiff.
The first time she left him was in February 2019, after the basketball player’s three notorious infidelity scandals, but she gave him another chance.
Tristan is the father of True, who he had with Khloé, and another 4-year-old boy he had with model Jordan Craig.