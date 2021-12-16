tribute to a historical event

Xbox 360 had a major error that stars in a chapter of its documentary Power On: The Story of Xbox.

If you bought an Xbox 360 back in 2005, perhaps you remember that time because of a fear that spread throughout the community. A failure in the system that, named as the “Death Ring“It began to affect the first productions of this console. Now, looking back, we see this situation as a crucial moment in the development of Microsoft in the field of video games, and that is why the company wanted to refer to this problem in one of the chapters of its documentary Power On: The Story of Xbox.

The high demand for Xbox 360 by the public was met squarely with a alarming mistake that affected the first consoles launched on the market, which led to a critical situation in the company. This is all water in the past, but Microsoft has learned from its past actions and therefore wants to remember this fact with a poster dedicated to his Ring of Death.

And it gives players the opportunity to join in this tribute by selling said poster for $ 24.99, because the defect goes beyond an anecdote and is already part of the history of Xbox. After all, his documentary Power On aims to showcase the lights and shadows that have accompanied Microsoft since its first immersion in the universe of video games.

The documentary, which can be seen for free, covers some of the key points in the history of Xbox, such as its very foundation, the arrival of Halo or the non-purchase of Nintendo. 20 years They give for many battles, and we celebrate this milestone by remembering our first steps with Xbox consoles, something that you can read in one of the most personal specials we have shared.

