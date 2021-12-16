Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globes in protest against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Tom Cruise with his Golden Globe for “Magnolia” (Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images)

Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globes in protest against Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), confirmed this Monday Indiewire. The movie star thus joins a long list of celebrities who demand urgent changes in the organization. The place Deadline was the first to report on the story. The 58-year-old actor sent the awards to HFPA headquarters in Los Angeles on May 10..

Cruise’s actions were known hours after NBC to confirm that it will not broadcast the awards ceremony in 2022. Actors like Scarlett Johansson Y Mark Ruffalo, In addition to important studios such as Amazon, Netflix and WarnerMedia, they have been very critical of the lack of diversity in the organization, which awards the famous trophies.

Cruise’s three Golden Globes were for his work on “Jerry Maguire,” “Magnolia” and “Born on the Fourth of July.” The actor has four additional Golden Globe nominations for “The Last Samurai,” “Tropic Thunder,” “A Few Good Men” and “Risky Business.”

In announcing that it would be dropping the 2022 Globes broadcast, NBC wrote in a statement: “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, a change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we strongly believe that the HFPA needs time to get it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes its plan, we are hopeful that we will be in a position to air the show in 2023. “

Scarlett Johansson, star of “Black Widow” (EFE)

Scarlett Johansson issued a strong statement over the weekend denouncing the HFPA. “As an actress promoting a movie, you are expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences and award shows. In the past, this often meant facing sexist questions and comments from certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment.. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in your lectures. “

“The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to garner recognition like that of the Hollywood Academy, and the industry followed suit. Unless there is a fundamental reform needed within the organization, I think it’s time we took a step back from the HFPA and we focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole, “added the famous actress in her discharge.

Cruise is the first actor to return his awards in protest against HFPA. The interpreter is currently filming the last two installments of “Mission: Impossible” in Europe and is preparing for the premiere of the second part of “Top Gun”, a film that led him to stardom.

