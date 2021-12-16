Tom Cruise rescued an actress before she was beheaded by a helicopter propeller while filming

Tom Cruise promoting the film “Mission: Impossible: Fallout” in Beijing (Reuters)

Tom Cruise is a hero on the big screen and in real life. The actor saved the life of his co-star Elisabeth shue during the filming of the comedy Cocktail, from 1987. The aerial camera operator from the film, Bill bennett, wrote about the incident recently in a Facebook group, and according to the site NME, Cruise confirmed the incredible story to its director of Mission Impossible, Christopher McQuarrie.

The episode came to light after the British newspaper The Sun will report that Cruise recently rescued a cameraman who slipped from a moving train car while filming a stunt scene in Mission impossible 7”.

“We were filming the scene from a helicopter, where Tom and Elisabeth are riding horses on the beach,” Bennett wrote in his post. “After a couple of takes, the pilot would land the helicopter on the beach, and Tom and Elisabeth would come to see the recordings of the takes and take notes from the director. The only monitor was in the left front seat of the helicopter, “he continued his story.

Bennett explains that the tail rotor at the rear of the helicopter appears invisible while turning, adding: “It is a totally off-limits area when working near helicopters. If you walk into it, it will kill you instantly”. After the actors watched a scene replay on the monitor and received notes from the director, “Shue, very excited, ran towards the back of the helicopter ”.

Movie scene from the movie “Cocktail”

Bill indicated that he was bound with a harness and therefore could not rush to his rescue, but he leaned over frantically and yelled “stop” at him. Right at the same moment that Tom saw where Elisabeth was going and what could happen if the actress went ahead.

“Tom is a qualified pilot, both in airplanes and helicopters, and he instantly saw the danger”Continues the camera operator. “He pounced on her, but he could only grab her legs, knocking her to the ground… At that moment she turned white, and he pushed her towards the front of the helicopter. All of us in the helicopter were left shaking, but there was nothing to say. Tom, in that instant, really saved his life. “

Details of the dramatic incident, which occurred 34 years ago, when security procedures were not so strict, came to light after Bill Bennett revealed the story on a Facebook group called Crew Stories. Surprisingly, Tom found out that Bill posted the story online and confirmed it to be true.

The post was viewed by writer Mike Timm, who forwarded it to the editor of Mission Impossible, who is currently filming the seventh installment with Cruise, who made headlines last year after the leak of several audios with his explosive attacks of rage against his staff for not respecting security measures against COVID-19.

Tom Cruise and Elisabeth Shue in the movie “Cocktail”

Mike told Bill: “I sent this post to Christopher McQuarrie, who is working with Tom on ME. He loved the story and of course Tom confirmed it. “

Bill Bennett, now a noted director of television and commercial photography, said the film’s crew Cocktail, who hit movie screens in 1988, was “shocked” by the fact that it may have cost the actress her life.

“I witnessed how Tom Cruise saved Elisabeth Shue’s life, really “, He said.

Directed by Roger Donaldson, Cocktail stars Cruise as a young New York City business student who begins working as a bartender at Flanagan’s Cocktails & Dreams. The film was a critical hit and grossed nearly $ 170 million at the worldwide box office. The production won the Razzie Award for worst movie of the year. However, at least the Beach Boys got a hit thanks to their song “Kokomo.”

KEEP READING:

Tom Cruise’s fury on the set of “Mission Impossible”: “If I see them do it again, they are screwed and fired”

“Mission Impossible” workers accuse Tom Cruise of being a real nightmare