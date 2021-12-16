Tom Cruise and his deadly routine for a body full of muscles at 58

Tom cruise is one of the few actors who are allowed to make their own stunts For movies, in fact, the actor is said to demand it and it’s part of his contract, and that’s because he doesn’t just want to act like an action hero, he really wants to be one whenever he gets the chance.

At 58, the actor has managed to stay current as a leading man (He’s not offered roles as the main character’s dad) and continues to make action-packed movies that require him to always be in good shape (you know, in case he has to jump out of a plane or have to rescue a cameraman about to fall from a moving train), so the subject of exercise has always been a priority in her life.

Everything points to what Tom cruise has plans to remain the agent Ethan hunt for as long as your body (and Hollywood) will allow, and you are making sure that time is long with a workout Intense designed to burn fat, increase your strength and make your muscles look strong, powerful and defined.

Cruise seems to be one more member of the select group of immortal actors who look better with age, or rather do not age (including Keanu Reeves, Jared Leto and David Beckham), but their secret is not in the fountain of eternal youth or in some pact with a dark force, but in that they treat their bodies as machines that must be kept active and cared for to continue functioning at their highest level.

Tom Cruise’s deadly routine to hit 60 full of muscle:

When asked how he stays young, Cruise He replied, “Sea kayaking, caving … fencing, treadmill, weights … rock climbing, hiking … I run … I do so many different activities.”