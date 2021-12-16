Tigres offered Leo and money for Córdova; America Didn’t Want – Sniper

Among those who seek accommodation outside of America there is Sebastián Córdova, who is already known to have been about to reach Chivas in the ‘Forbidden Barter’ with Antuna, who froze as I anticipated you. But they keep looking to accommodate Sebas outside.

You have already heard my fellow Ti-gue-res who opened the door for the Americanist ’10’ to arrive in San Nico, both Culebro and El Piojo. And then there was already contact between the directives, there was even a proposal that did not have an echo in Coapa: they offered Leo Fernández in exchange for Córdova and a piece of wool.

In the end, in El Nido they decided to go for Valdés first, Fernández did not convince them, and thus, Leo is about to settle with Toluca. The Ti-gue-res will stay with a high percentage of their letter, almost 40%, thinking that in a future sale they can get a return, since the Uruguayan is only 23 years old.

In addition, they tell me that the operation can also include the Ecuadorian Jordan Sierra to the world capital of chorizo, so that a Devil could go up to San Nico.

ONE FELL, AT LEAST ANOTHER IS MISSING

Still in Coapa, at last what was an open secret became official, the arrival of Diego Valdés to the Nest, and although no more information has been given, I can tell you that it was a good purchase, not in the madness of wool that they are speculating out there, but it was a significant outlay.

As is customary in America, they gave him a long contract, three years, when he will be 30, for which if he continues, they will have to negotiate its extension year after year; Solari wants him to occupy a place as an interior, especially on the left.

What’s next to get stronger? There is only one thing for sure: the right-hand drive is urgent, the one that has given them so much headache and that was about to be Antuna. It comes because this transfer window arrives. And there are coins of change to achieve it. Outside of that, the other hires are pure speculation, especially that of the center that the fans are asking so much, a change in the names that occupy that area.

With what has been invested in Valdés, it seems difficult to sign another of those sizes, only in exchange or after some sale of those that are already interfering in Coapa, without several.

CELESTIAL CHAOS

In this time of transfers, what a relaxation that Cruz Azul has become, and not necessarily because the board headed by Álvaro Dávila is doing things wrong, after putting order in the title tournament, but because now it turns out that the forms by Billy Álvarez and company are started by those who are now in charge.

First, it must be remembered that the control exercised by the 4T, which helped remove the Álvarezes and henchmen from the control of the Cooperative and all its businesses, was diluted with the departure of the lawyer Julio Scherer, since he left the influence of government in Cruzazulinos affairs.

And that’s when the relaxation began: it turns out that cooperative members came from all over to want to express their opinions and execute in the different businesses of the Cooperative, including the soccer team; They even told me that among the leaders of the board of directors the division of opinions about how to operate La Maquina has already begun. It looks like a relax like when the Álvarezes were fighting and each one had an opinion on their own.

Imagine the celestial directive, who receives an order to go to the left of one, then another arrives and ‘suggests’ them go to the right, and then another puts his spoon so that they better go through the center. This is not how you can guide a project.

This is where the problems come from being able to renew players who have just finished a contract, for example, or to take so long in reinforcements, and the lack of control goes beyond, since it not only affects the sports area, it is even in marketing, in commercial, in infrastructure projects or those of basic forces. Chaos.

THE LAWYER CHAROLEA TO COLLECT

Among the advisers that La Machine sought to help control the chaos, it turns out that for legal issues, among which are precisely the contracts of players who do not realize that they are about to expire and other situations that require legal advice, such as giving presence to Dávila in Doña Fede instead of Billy, because Cruz Azul has had an ‘uncomfortable’ reinforcement for almost a year.

Despite the fact that she officially left our football, Ana Peniche, who was a lawyer in Doña Fede and Liga Em Ex, became an advisor to the Cementeros and later she was getting into other clubs, since she put a soccer ‘consultant’ who presumes that It belongs to Enrique Bonilla, but it is not like that.

It turns out that the former boss of Doña Liga is actually still on vacation! They told me that Bonilla no longer does anything today, he spends his time traveling through Europe, because he was reelected for the World Club Forum, and with that he has to continue enjoying his retirement a lot since he left Mexican football. Of course, he also maintains the position of “In Charge of International Affairs” of MX football. But it does nothing.

So Peniche is already charging in several teams of the maximum circuit and Expansión thanks to the fact that he continues to rack with the name of his great ‘friend’ Bonilla. Just notice, so you know.

FELL WITH FAKE UNIFORM

And on the way out, they took flight with an image of the supposed new adidas shirt for the Tri next year, already with the renewed shield of the National Team, which by the way, although everyone must update it, it turns out that the national team will continue with the old man until they present the new uniform in 2022. Well, I regret to inform you that those who thought it was the good one were wrong and fell on the hook of a good designer, who altered the image of the presentation of the Polish Slask Wroclaw shirt to the 2019/20 campaign. Pure fake. This is what the original looks like:

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: DIEGO VALDÉS: “IN SOUTH AMERICA YOU ALWAYS KNOW A LOT OF AMERICA”