This year the International Humor Festival will not be broadcast

The International Humor Festival, one of the most traditional programs on Colombian television in recent decades, this year will not be on the air on the Caracol signal.

The space, through which international comedians such as Lucho Navarro, Juan Tamariz or Carlos Donoso and national comedians such as Vargasvil, the magician Lorgia and the cast of Sábados Felices passed, and in recent years had bet on international acts of magic and Circus acrobatics did not have good tuning indicators in the last two years (in 2020 there were also no pandemic issues), which led Caracol not to do it this year.

The Festival started in 1984 and ran without interruption until 1999.

The presenters were Alfonso Lizarazo and Jota Mario Valencia. A second stage was made from 2010 to 2019, a period in which Sofía Vergara, Carolina Cruz, Santiago Rodríguez, Taliana Vargas and Dany Hoyos, among others, were conductors.

Without the International Humor Festival on air or Yo me llamo (which goes on vacation this Friday and returns on January 11), Caracol’s prime time slot will be like this: New rich, new poor, at 8:30 pm; The Chieftain’s Son, at 9:30 pm, and Nicky Jam: The Winner (the Netflix production), at 10:30 pm