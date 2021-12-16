This was their love story

In 2010, Elon musk He said “I’d rather stick a fork in my hand than write about my personal life.” But the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is a fascinating figure, and over the years, he has opened up here and there about his childhood, his parents, and his relationships.











Amber Heard, and Elon Musk: how was their love story (Photo: Instagram)





Musk was unusually candid, perhaps for the first time, in an in-depth Rolling Stone interview of Neil Strauss published in November 2017. He discussed his breakup with ex-girlfriend Amber Heard, expressing his anguish over their separation. Musk also touched on his estranged relationship with his father Errol, calling him a “terrible human being.”

Musk is currently dating singer Grimes, who just had their first child together. But before becoming this new father of the family, he was with the ex-wife of Johnny Depp and again many rumors have arisen around their relationship. What is true and what lie?

Amber Heard, and Elon Musk

Amber and Musk they started dating in 2017, and the pair were on and off for nearly a year. They spent a lot of time together while Amber was filming a movie in Australia, in the middle of her messy divorce.

In a 2020 court case involving Johnny Depp, text messages sent on May 22, 2016 between Amber and Elon were read. The message came a day after an alleged dispute over domestic violence which involved Johnny, and Amber told Elon that she wanted a restraining order against her ex-husband. In the text messages, Elon offered him “24/7 security,” adding, “The offer would stand, even if you never wanted to see me again … anyway, it would. sorry for being an idiot. Silence hurts a lot. It only matters because I really like you. “

Later, commenting on one of Heard’s Instagram posts, Musk said that he and his ex were “still friends, we stay close and we love each other” and added “who knows what the future holds.” He later told Rolling Stone: “I was really in love and it hurt a lot“.

But they never returned. In May 2018, Musk arrived at the Costume Institute’s annual gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art alongside Grimes, a Canadian artist. At the time, Page Six reported that the couple had been “quietly dating” for a few weeks. And, as you surely know, today they are happily together with their little son.

Unfortunately the billionaire’s name would be mentioned again around Amber after astonishing new claims were made in statements in the defamation case between Heard and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

In legal statements it was stated that Heard, Musk and Delevingne They were allegedly involved in a secret relationship in 2016. It was also alleged that Heard’s affair with SpaceX businessman Musk began before she parted ways with Depp in May of that year.

But the Tesla billionaire exclusively told Page Six about the trio’s allegations with the model and actress: “Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate. She would confirm this. Also, I want to confirm again that Amber and I started dating alone. one month after your request for divorce. I don’t think I was even close to Amber during her marriage! “

Musk went on to refer to Depp de Heard’s dogged legal pursuit following their 2017 divorce, “Regarding this lawsuit, I would recommend that everyone involved bury the ax and move on. Life is too short for such widespread negativity. No one is going to say, after it’s all over, that they wish the court battle had lasted longer! “

Its history was definitely short, but it has not been buried.