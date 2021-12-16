This Leonardo DiCaprio thriller dominates Netflix today

Much of the pop culture I consume is related in one way or another to spies and espionage. My favorite podcast, for example, is Spyscape’s True Spies, hosted by actress Vanessa Kirby. I’m a paying subscriber to the fantastic Substack SpyTalk newsletter, and my vote for the best on Apple TV + right now is Tehran (which I’m delighted to hear has just finished filming its second season). And as someone who devours all the good spy novels I can get? I’m certainly happy to see David Igantius’s 2008 adaptation of the Body of Lies novel, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe, as one of the top-rated movies on Netflix right now.

Where to see Body of Lies

Image Source: Netflix

Ignatius is a foreign affairs columnist for The Washington Post and the author of a slew of spy thrillers over the years. What I like about their work is that it is a bit more sophisticated than the kind of disposable food of this genre found in, say, airport bookstores.

Body of Lies, according to Netflix’s official summary, follows “a CIA operative working in the Middle East (who) finds his faith in his proven cause when he hatches a complex plan to catch a shadow terrorist.”

The movie currently has a 62% viewership score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on more than 100,000 user ratings. But don’t let that dissuade you. There’s a reason this movie is currently at # 8 on Netflix’s top 10 movies for the US list. If you’re into spy thrillers, like I do, you’ll find little to no difficulty enjoying yourself. of this movie.

The Netflix movie The Gray Man

And if you liked Body of Lies, meanwhile, another title of the same genre is coming to Netflix soon, and this is a Netflix original movie.

Mark Greaney, like Ignatius, is the author of a series of spy novels. And his franchise is about to get the Netflix treatment. Brothers Joe and Anthony Russo are the directors behind a highly anticipated Netflix film adaptation of Greaney’s 2009 novel, The Gray Man.

This one will hit the streamer in the summer of 2022. As an indication of how big this one will be? Consider: Netflix gave you a production budget of $ 200 million to begin with. Guaranteeing it to be the most expensive Netflix original movie to date.

It also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas. “The Gray Man” is the nom de guerre of the novels’ protagonist, Court Gentry, who is a kind of black ops superspy. The movie, specifically, follows Gentry (played by Gosling) as he is hunted by everyone. He is followed by Lloyd Hansen, Gentry’s former partner at the CIA, played by Evans.

Suffice to say, I can’t wait for this one to arrive. Pro Tip: One of Greaney’s latest books in The Gray Man series, Rentless, released earlier this year, will help you until the movie hits Netflix.